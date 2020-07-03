NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 10:51 PM

Seven-time Cup Series Jimmie Johnson has become the first NASCAR driver to confirm he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Hendrick Motorsports announced Johnson, 44, had tested positive on Friday afternoon.

Johnson has not experienced any symptoms but was tested upon learning his wife, Chandra, has tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms.

In Johnson’s absence, Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet in place of Johnson in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

While not in Indy yet, Johnson participated in a media Zoom conference call on Friday morning talking about this weekend’s race and his upcoming IndyCar Series test with Chip Ganassi Racing next week, which is now postponed.

Johnson hasn't missed a Cup race since 2001

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing.

Johnson has made 663 consecutive starts since becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2002.

“Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

HMS said Johnson was in constant communication with the organization before and after being tested for COVID-19. The team immediately informed NASCAR and has been coordinating with the sanctioning body.

“Following the guidelines outlined in the Event Operations Protocol manual, Jimmie Johnson has alerted NASCAR that he has tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from NASCAR said.

“NASCAR has outlined the steps for Johnson’s return, in accordance with the CDC’s current guidelines, which includes that Johnson is symptom free and has two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart. NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing.

“Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

HMS said as a precaution, it has also identified one member of the No. 48 traveling crew to self-quarantine due to close contact with the driver.

“Jimmie has handled this situation like the champion he is,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re relieved he isn’t showing symptoms and that Chani is doing great, and we know he’ll be back and ready to go very soon.

“It’s going to be difficult for him to be out of the car and away from his team, but it’s the right thing to do for Jimmie and everyone involved.”

Hendrick Motorsports has implemented detailed procedures to protect the health of its team members.

They include daily COVID-19 screenings at the team facilities; the separation of facility operations and traveling personnel; split work schedules; stringent face covering and social distancing requirements; and an increased level of disinfecting and sanitization of all work areas.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car

Previous article

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car

trending Today

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1
29m

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
39m

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Wolff urges Red Bull to consider timing of DAS protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Wolff urges Red Bull to consider timing of DAS protest

Walkinshaw splits with team principal
Supercars / Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
39m

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car
IndyCar / IndyCar

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

29m
2
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

39m
3
Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

3h
4
Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

5
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why "first choice" Vettel was axed

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
NAS

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car
IndyCar

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule
NAS

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS
NAS

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”
IndyCar

Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.