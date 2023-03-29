Subscribe
Previous / Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties Next / NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR Cup News

Daniel Suarez fined by NASCAR for COTA pit road incident

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez for intentionally hitting Alex Bowman’s car on pit road following Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

After Sunday’s race at COTA, a frustrated Daniel Suarez – angered by an incident in Turn 1 earlier in overtime that dropped him deep in the field – repeatedly slammed into the rear of Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet as both brought their cars to pit road.

NASCAR fined Suarez $50,000 for a violation of Sections 4.4.B&D NASCAR Member Conduct Note: Contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race.

Suarez, 31, can elect to appeal his penalty to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

Suarez was running in the top-five and in contention for the win in Sunday’s race – which went into three overtimes – but got shoved off the course and into Martin Truex Jr. heading up the hill to Turn 1 on the first overtime restart.

Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, had gotten into Bowman, who then hit Suarez and sent him into Truex. Truex and Suarez’s cars ended up stopped briefly on the track and both lost numerous positions.

After the checkered flag, Suarez knocked Chastain out of the way on the cool-down lap and then followed Bowman down pit road after the race was over.

shares
comments

Related video

Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties

NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties

Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties

NASCAR Cup

Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties Appeals panel reduces Hendrick's NASCAR penalties

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

NASCAR Cup

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Daniel Suarez More from
Daniel Suarez
Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA

Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

NASCAR Cup
Auto Club, Fontana

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies FIA widens F1 grid boxes after Ocon and Alonso penalty controversies

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung” Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet

Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet Hamilton welcomes Brazilian court judgement against Piquet

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.