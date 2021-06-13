Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Austin Dillon looking to 'light it up' at NASCAR All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / Texas Race report

Chastain, Reddick, Almirola, DiBenedetto join All-Star Race

By:

Four drivers – Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto – joined the field for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Clover
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Childress Vineyards
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft Quick Lane

Chastain, Reddick and Almirola won the first three rounds, respectively, of the All-Star Open to advance to the field for the main event.

Joining them is Matt DiBenedetto, who won the fan vote among the drivers not otherwise eligible.

“It means a lot to get the votes from the fans,” DiBenedetto said. “Thank you so much.”

In the third stage, Almirola started on the pole and led all 10 laps as DiBenedetto could not get close enough to attempt a pass for the lead.

In the second stage, Reddick led all 20 laps as Almirola and DiBenedetto battled back and forth for the second position.

Reddick advanced to the all-star field for the first time in his career.

“That’s the hottest 40 laps I’ve ever done,” Reddick said after his win.

In the first stage, Buescher was penalized for jumping the start of the race and Cindric was flagged for changing lanes prior to reaching the start/finish line.

Reddick led most of the segment but Chastain took the lead with one lap remaining and held on to earn a spot in the all-star field.

“I get to race with my heroes. It’s really cool,” Chastain said. “It’s been a good weekend on-track, but off-track has obviously been really tough. It just fired me up more, though.”

Three drivers had to start the Open from the rear of the field – Chastain, Cindric and David Starr.

Chastain’s No. 42 Chevrolet was found to have aero duct openings that did not conform to the aero duct hole pattern for Chevys. As a result, Chastain’s crew chief was ejected, Chastain had to start from the rear of the Open, and the team was fined $25,000.

Cindric’s No. 33 failed inspection twice while Starr’s No. 13 made unapproved adjustments.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota
4 41 United States Cole Custer Ford
5 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford
10 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
11 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford
13 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet
14 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford
15 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet
16 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford
      18    42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet
      19    8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet
      20    10 United States Aric Almirola Ford
      21    21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford
