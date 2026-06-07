Charles Leclerc heartbreak as he crashes out of Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc has crashed out of the Monaco Grand Prix on lap 65, causing the second safety car of the race around the streets of Monte Carlo.

The hometown hero crashed into the barrier at the final corner as he looked to get a good run onto the straight at the race restart, following Lance Stroll's crash on lap 60.

The Monegasque driver fumed over the team radio after crashing. "I'm not even going to take the blame! These f***ing brakes!"

It hasn't been confirmed that the issue Leclerc suffered was due to the brakes. The circuit's asphalt is now under scrutiny.

Reacting to the moment on Sky Sports F1, former driver Martin Brundle said: "Dear oh dear Charles! Leclerc is angry with himself. That puts Hadjar onto the podium.

"It's almost a carbon copy of Stroll. Something is going on at that piece of tarmac. He can't blame himself too hard for that one."

Leclerc had been in the running for his third podium finish of the year. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli and Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton were running first and second at the time of the crash.

After Leclerc's Ferrari machinery had been cleared from the track, the red flag was waved and the race was suspended. The remaining drivers lined up in the fast lane of the pitlane while the FIA checked the surface of the race track at Turn 19.

Leclerc became the sixth driver to retire or crash out of the Monaco Grand Prix, joining Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas, Oliver Bearman, Lando Norris and Lance Stroll.

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday