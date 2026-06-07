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Lance Stroll crashes out of Monaco GP, causes late safety car

Lance Stroll’s Monaco Grand Prix ended in the barriers after a difficult start to Aston Martin’s 2026 season

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has crashed out of the Monaco Grand Prix on Lap 60.

The Canadian driver crashed into the barrier in the final sector of the street circuit at Antony Noghes (Turn 19), leading to the deployment of the safety car. Stroll confirmed that he was OK over the team radio.

 

The late safety car gave the remaining cars on the circuit the chance to make a cheaper pitstop. While race leader Kimi Antonelli just missed the pitlane entry, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who were running in second and third, immediately stopped for a pitstop. Antonelli went in a lap later. 

The top three retained their positions.

Stroll became the fifth driver to retire from the Monaco Grand Prix, joining Lando Norris, Ollie Bearman, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen

The crash in Monte Carlo adds to a painful start to the 2026 season for Stroll. Expectations were high for the Silverstone outfit heading into 2026 with the start of its power unit partnership with Honda and the first car designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey.

But Aston Martin has been battling against major issues from the start of the season. Stroll and his team-mate Fernando Alonso sit 21st and 22nd in the drivers' standings with zero points, and as a result, Aston Martin sits 11th in the constructors' standings.

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
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