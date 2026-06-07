Jorge Martin escapes injury but hit with penalty for Hungarian GP crash
Martin lucky to avoid injury but will have to face sporting consequences for triggering a pile-up at Turn 1
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Jorge Martin has not suffered any visible fractures following his frightening incident at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, but will have to serve a double lap penalty for causing the collision.
The factory Aprilia rider suffered a major moment on his bike under braking and slid out at Turn 1, taking four other riders with him - including team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
Both Martin and Bezzecchi were taken to the medical centre for a check-up, with the initial scans clearing them of serious injury.
Aprilia stated that Martin only suffered contusions on his back and right foot, while Bezzecchi had bruises on his right leg and hand.
The incident was also investigated by the MotoGP stewards, who adjudged Martin with a double long lap penalty for the next round in the Czech Republic on 21 June.
This was the second such crash triggered by Martin, who similarly lost control of his bike at the start of the Motegi sprint in September and crashed into Bezzecchi.
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
However, the consequences of this crash were bigger, with Bezzecchi tagging Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio di Giannantonio after falling to the ground.
The three Aprilias and Aldeguer's Ducati immediately retired from the race, while VR46's Di Giannantonio was able to continue and finish 12th.
After the Hungarian GP, Bezzecchi still leads the championship from Martin and di Giannantonio, while race winner Marc Marquez has moved up to fifth behind Pedro Acosta.
Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Share Or Save This Story
Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP
Jorge Martin not thinking about MotoGP title despite “unforgettable” Mugello podium
As Marquez sinks and Martin surges, Bezzecchi knows exactly who to beat for the MotoGP title
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi coping well with pressure but real test yet to come
Where Marco Bezzecchi ranks his ‘dream come true’ Italian GP win
MotoGP Italian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads emotional Aprilia 1-2
Latest news
NASCAR halts Michigan race to repair wall after vicious Elliott, Bell crash
Points leader Tyler Reddick crashes out in wild restart pileup at Michigan
Winners and losers from F1's Monaco Grand Prix mayhem
Zilisch wrecks twice in first ten laps at Michigan, records third straight DNF
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue
What we learned from MotoGP's Italian GP
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments