Jorge Martin escapes injury but hit with penalty for Hungarian GP crash

Jorge Martin has not suffered any visible fractures following his frightening incident at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, but will have to serve a double lap penalty for causing the collision.

The factory Aprilia rider suffered a major moment on his bike under braking and slid out at Turn 1, taking four other riders with him - including team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Both Martin and Bezzecchi were taken to the medical centre for a check-up, with the initial scans clearing them of serious injury.

Aprilia stated that Martin only suffered contusions on his back and right foot, while Bezzecchi had bruises on his right leg and hand.

The incident was also investigated by the MotoGP stewards, who adjudged Martin with a double long lap penalty for the next round in the Czech Republic on 21 June.

This was the second such crash triggered by Martin, who similarly lost control of his bike at the start of the Motegi sprint in September and crashed into Bezzecchi.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

However, the consequences of this crash were bigger, with Bezzecchi tagging Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio di Giannantonio after falling to the ground.

The three Aprilias and Aldeguer's Ducati immediately retired from the race, while VR46's Di Giannantonio was able to continue and finish 12th.

After the Hungarian GP, Bezzecchi still leads the championship from Martin and di Giannantonio, while race winner Marc Marquez has moved up to fifth behind Pedro Acosta.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday