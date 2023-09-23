Subscribe
Previous / McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins
NASCAR Cup / Texas Qualifying report

Bubba Wallace takes pole position for Texas Cup race

Still in the NASCAR Cup playoffs and still looking for his first win of the 2023 season, Bubba Wallace took a giant step closer in that direction on Saturday.

Jim Utter
By:

Wallace, the final car to make a qualifying attempt, went right to the top with an average lap speed of 188.337 mph to claim the pole for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The pole is the first of the year for Wallace, who drives the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota co-owned by Cup driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

It’s just the second pole of his career. His previous pole came at Michigan in 2022, in a race in which he finished second.

“It feels great,” Wallace said after his run. “I appreciate everyone on this No. 23 team. When it’s time to step up to the plate and deliver, that’s what these guys do. It’s the playoffs, you have to show up in big-time moments and make big-time plays.

“I’m excited for today it’s going to be a big task tomorrow. It’s good starting off on the right foot.”

Chris Buescher ended up second quick (188.081 mph) and his RFK Racing teammate Brad Keselowski was third (187.891 mph).

Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and Hamlin, who abandoned his final round qualifying attempt after getting loose in one of the turns.

Bell had won the pole for the previous three playoff races.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 1 28.672   188.337
2 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 1 +0.039 0.039 188.081
3 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 1 +0.068 0.029 187.891
4
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 1 +0.088 0.020 187.761
5 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 1 +0.097 0.009 187.702
6 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 1 +0.151 0.054 187.350
7 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 1 +0.213 0.062 186.948
8 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 1 +0.213 0.000 186.948
9 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 1 +0.221 0.008 186.896
10 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 0

Round 1 / Group A

Despite a spin in practice, Bell led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 187.370 mph.

Allmendinger was second fastest (187.188 mph) and Busch third (187.149 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Keselowski and Suarez.

Among those who failed to advance were Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun out on his warm-up lap but did not make any contact with the wall in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet.

 

Round 1 / Group B

Wallace rocketed to the top of the speed chart in Group B with an average lap speed of 189.029 mph – which turned out to be the fastest lap of the day.

Hamlin was second fastest 9188.910 mph) and Chastain was third (188.554 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Gibbs and Buescher.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.

shares
comments

Related video

McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Texas

Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins

McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins

NASCAR Cup
Texas

McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Bubba Wallace More from
Bubba Wallace
Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out"

Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out"

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out" Wallace touts Round of 12 playoff spot to those "counting us out"

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

23XI Racing More from
23XI Racing
Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"

Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have" Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"

Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice

Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice

NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice

Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child

Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child

NASCAR Cup

Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child

Latest news

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe