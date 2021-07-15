Tickets Subscribe
Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022
NASCAR Cup News

Keselowski: Penske split a “difficult decision”, news on future “soon”

By:

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has explained that his exit from Team Penske is to “embrace a new opportunity and challenge” but has yet to reveal what that is.

Keselowski: Penske split a “difficult decision”, news on future “soon”

In a statement, Keselowski said his time driving for Roger Penske’s team was a “tremendous opportunity” and that he was proud of their success together. He also wished his successor Austin Cindric “all the best” as he takes over Penske’s famed No.2 car in 2022.

Read Also:

On the subject of the reason of why he is leaving Penske now, Keselowski said it was to “embrace a new opportunity” – which is expected to be as a team co-owner in a new Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Cup team.

He said: “Making the decision to part ways with Team Penske to embrace a new opportunity and challenge was a difficult one, and one I did not take lightly. I know that I am leaving in a good place though, and I am both excited and eager to share the details of what’s next for me soon.

“Right now, my focus remains on winning more races in 2021 and giving it my all to take down our second championship.”

 

Keselowski, 37, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2010 Xfinity Series champ, and has won 35 Cup races. He joined Penske following a breakthrough Cup win at Talladega in 2009, and has driven for the team since 2010, replacing David Stremme in its No.12 car.

He moved to the No.2 team in 2011, winning the title a year later – Penske’s first in Cup.

He has run his own team before, Brad Keselowski Racing, since 2007 in the NASCAR Truck Series but it closed in 2017.

At the time Keselowski remained hopeful that he would own a car in the Cup Series down the line, and a collaboration as a team co-owner with Roush Fenway Racing is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Keselowski’s most recent multi-year contract with Team Penske expired at the conclusion of the 2020 season and the two sides agreed to a one-year deal covering this season only.

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022
