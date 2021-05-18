Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NASCAR Cup / COTA Breaking news

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

By:

Brad Keselowski is considering an offer to become the next NASCAR Cup Series driver with an ownership interest in the sport, Motorsport.com has learned.

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Keselowski, 37, has been offered a fulltime Cup series ride with Roush Fenway Racing beginning next season in a deal that would also include part ownership in a renamed team called RFK (Roush-Fenway-Keselowski) Racing, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal have confirmed.

Keselowski would become the driver of the No. 6 Ford, but it remains unclear how much of an ownership percentage he would have in the renamed team. However, Keselowski would be expected to play a large role on the competition side of the organization, sources said.

Also unclear is whether the current driver of the No. 6, Ryan Newman, will move to a third team at Roush or leave the organization.

Read Also:

 

Keselowski’s most recent multi-year contract with Team Penske expired at the conclusion of the 2020 season and the two sides agreed to a one-year deal covering this season only.

An official announcement of Keselowski’s deal with Roush could be held up until the fall – likely September – to satisfy a clause in Keselowski’s current contract with Team Penske, sources said.

Team Penske officials offered no comment when asked by Motorsport.com on Tuesday about Keselowski’s future with the organization.

Officials with Roush Fenway Racing declined on Tuesday to respond to multiple attempts for comment.

Once the deal is completed, Keselowski would become the second high-profile Cup series driver in two years to move into a driver/ownership role.

 

This season, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became part owner of 23XI Racing along with NBA legend Michael Jordan. That team fields the No. 23 Toyota this season in the Cup series for driver Bubba Wallace.

In addition, Justin Marks, a veteran sports car and NASCAR driver, joined forces with Grammy Award-winning rapper Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez to create the startup Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing this season with driver Daniel Suarez.

Keselowski has been a NASCAR owner previously. His Brad Keselowski Racing team in the Truck Series competed in 190 races and won 11 times before he closed it down following the 2017 season.

After shutting down BKR, Keselowski started Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, an advanced engineering and manufacturing company based in Statesville, N.C.

“I’ve never made it a secret that I would eventually like to be an owner at the top level of the sport,” Keselowski said at the time. “And, while this is many years down the line, I want to start to prepare for that possibility now.”

 

Keselowski began his 12th season with Team Penske in the Cup Series this season.

Since joining Team Penske, the native of Rochester Hills, Mich., has won 67 races combined in Cup and Xfinity series competition, including the team’s first Cup series championship in 2012, an Xfinity Series driver’s title in 2010 and he has been a part of four Xfinity Series owner championships.

So far this season, Keselowski has one win in the Cup series and is all-but locked in the playoffs. He is currently ranked ninth in the series standings heading into this weekend’s inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Keselowski’s departure from Penske at the end of the year could create a much-coveted high-profile ride opening in the Cup series.

As of now, Penske driver and reigning Xfinity Series champion, Austin Cindric, is scheduled to move to the Cup series in 2022, but to drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, a Penske-affiliated team.

The current driver of the No. 21, Matt DiBenedetto, is scheduled to leave the team at the end of the 2021 season.

Penske also fields Cup teams for drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

Previous article

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event COTA Tickets
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske , Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

22min
2
Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

7min
3
Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

6h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Monaco GP will feel "a little empty" this year

7h
5
Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

1h
Latest news
Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NAS

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

6m
NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NAS

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

22h
Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result
Video Inside
NAS

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

23h
Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

May 17, 2021
Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover
Video Inside
NAS

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

May 16, 2021
Latest videos
Bowman becomes a two-time winner in 2021 at Dover | Race Recap 02:07
NASCAR Cup
26m

Bowman becomes a two-time winner in 2021 at Dover | Race Recap

Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’ 09:24:17
NASCAR Cup
May 17, 2021

Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’

Rick Hendrick after organizational sweep at Dover: ‘I’ve never been more nervous’ 09:24:16
NASCAR Cup
May 17, 2021

Rick Hendrick after organizational sweep at Dover: ‘I’ve never been more nervous’

Larson leaves Dover with another second-place finish for 2021 09:24:15
NASCAR Cup
May 17, 2021

Larson leaves Dover with another second-place finish for 2021

Bowman leads off a HMS top-four sweep at Dover 09:24:14
NASCAR Cup
May 16, 2021

Bowman leads off a HMS top-four sweep at Dover

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Paul Menard returns to NASCAR competition at COTA COTA
NASCAR Truck

Paul Menard returns to NASCAR competition at COTA

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do" Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

Brad Keselowski More from
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground" Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

Keselowski uses last-lap pass in OT for sixth Talladega win Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski uses last-lap pass in OT for sixth Talladega win

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest
IndyCar

Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Video Inside
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

Indy 500 – the full two-week schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 – the full two-week schedule

Bagnaia 'lucky' French MotoGP was wet after bike issue
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia 'lucky' French MotoGP was wet after bike issue

Latest news

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.