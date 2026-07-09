2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Germany will play host to the final round before MotoGP's now traditional summer shutdown.

Marc Marquez is easily the most successful grand prix rider at the Sachsenring, having won 12 races at the 3.6km venue across all classes. The track's anti-clockwise layout is expected to play to his strengths again, making him the favourite for victory this weekend.

Further, the Ducati rider arrives at the German Grand Prix having won two out of the last three races, including back-to-back races in Balaton Park and Brno.

Aprilia, however, continues to lead all three championships, with Jorge Martin heading the riders' standings from team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

MotoGP German GP schedule

Your time Event Date German GP German GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 German GP - PRACTICE German GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 German GP - QUALIFYING 1 German GP - QUALIFYING 2 German GP - SPRINT German GP - RACE

MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Saturday FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 10 July 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 11 July 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 12 July 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 10 July 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 11 July 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 12 July 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 10 July 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET

Saturday 11 July 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 12 July 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 10 July 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 11 July 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 12 July 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 10 July 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 11 July 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 12 July 2026

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 10 July 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 11 July 2026

Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 12 July 2026

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 10 July 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 11 July 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 12 July 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the German Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.