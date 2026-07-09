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2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

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MotoGP German GP

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Sachsenring on 10-12 July for the 11th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 German Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
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Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Germany will play host to the final round before MotoGP's now traditional summer shutdown.

Marc Marquez is easily the most successful grand prix rider at the Sachsenring, having won 12 races at the 3.6km venue across all classes. The track's anti-clockwise layout is expected to play to his strengths again, making him the favourite for victory this weekend.

Further, the Ducati rider arrives at the German Grand Prix having won two out of the last three races, including back-to-back races in Balaton Park and Brno.

Aprilia, however, continues to lead all three championships, with Jorge Martin heading the riders' standings from team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

MotoGP German GP schedule

Your time
 
Event Date
German GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
RACE

MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15
Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Saturday              
FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40
Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20
Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Sunday              
Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 10 July 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 12 July 2026

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 10 July 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 12 July 2026

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 10 July 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET
  • Practice:  09:00- 10:00 ET 

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET 

Sunday 12 July 2026

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 10 July 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Practice:  06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 12 July 2026

  • Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 10 July 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 12 July 2026

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 10 July 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 12 July 2026

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 10 July 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 12 July 2026

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the German Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

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