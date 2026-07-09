2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Sachsenring on 10-12 July for the 11th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 German Grand Prix.
Start action
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Germany will play host to the final round before MotoGP's now traditional summer shutdown.
Marc Marquez is easily the most successful grand prix rider at the Sachsenring, having won 12 races at the 3.6km venue across all classes. The track's anti-clockwise layout is expected to play to his strengths again, making him the favourite for victory this weekend.
Further, the Ducati rider arrives at the German Grand Prix having won two out of the last three races, including back-to-back races in Balaton Park and Brno.
Aprilia, however, continues to lead all three championships, with Jorge Martin heading the riders' standings from team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
MotoGP German GP schedule
|Event
|Date
|
|
German GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
German GP - PRACTICE
|
|
German GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
|
German GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
German GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
German GP - SPRINT
|
|
German GP - RACE
|
MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings
|SESSION
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|09:45
|10:45
|04:45
|01:45
|18:45
|17:45
|14:15
|Practice
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|09:10
|10:10
|04:10
|01:10
|18:10
|17:10
|13:40
|Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|04:50
|01:50
|18:50
|17:50
|14:20
|Sprint
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Sunday
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 10 July 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 12 July 2026
- Race: 13:00 BST
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 10 July 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 12 July 2026
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 10 July 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET
- Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET
- Sprint: 09:00 ET
Sunday 12 July 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 10 July 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 06:00 PT
Sunday 12 July 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 10 July 2026
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 12 July 2026
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 10 July 2026
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 12 July 2026
- Race: 21:00 JST
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 10 July 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 12 July 2026
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can I stream the German Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
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