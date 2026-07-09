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Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1

Pato O'Ward is perfectly happy where he is, and is no longer interested in having a role as a reserve driver with the McLaren F1 Team

Luis Ramírez
Luis Ramírez
Edited:
Pato O'Ward, McLaren

Pato O'Ward, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The recurring questions about when Pato O’Ward could make the leap to Formula 1 will come to an end, as the Arrow McLaren team driver in IndyCar revealed on Conor Daly's Speed Street podcast that aspirations of reaching the great circus are no longer on his radar, so his objective is completely in the American-based IndyCar Series.

"I’m grateful for the experiences and everything I’ve learned in the world of Formula 1. And obviously, driving those cars, especially in recent years, has been an incredible experience, just feeling what they are capable of,"  O’Ward said on his friend's podcast.

"But I think I’m in a different moment in my life now, and I no longer care. There is nothing in me that drives me to continue as a reserve in Formula 1, because I’m in a great moment in IndyCar. I love the category. That’s where I want to be," added the now-confirmed McLaren driver for 2027.

O’Ward will be part of the team's lineup along with newcomer Scott Dixon and Swede Felix Rosenqvist, who returns to the squad. 2027 will be a critical year for the Monterrey native because it will be the last of his current contract with the team led by Zak Brown.

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The Mexican expressed that, currently, he has no desire to drive the generation of cars that are being raced in Formula 1 and that have been so heavily criticized by other drivers. “I’m not excited to drive one, so I have kindly asked to be dismissed from all my services in Formula 1," and added that IndyCar currently has the elements he is looking for: “it is the best place for more racing. Simple as that. I think many may have a different opinion. But for me, that’s where I’m happy.”

Unlike other competitors who look for money and fame in Formula 1, O´Ward enjoys a millionaire contract with McLaren in addition to being the most recognized driver in the American series, the most popular in sales.

“I don’t need to be more famous. I don’t need more money. I’m already in a position that I never thought I would reach when I was younger. I am very fortunate."

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