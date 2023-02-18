Subscribe
Brad Keselowski leads final Daytona 500 practice

Brad Keselowski topped the final pre-Daytona 500 practice session on Saturday as Fords claimed the top six speeds.

Jim Utter
By:
Keselowski, who will start sixth in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup season-opener, led the way with an average lap speed of 191.201 mph.

Only 17 of the 40 cars in the race elected to participate in Saturday’s final 50-minute session.

“We just keep dialing in our Ford,” Keselowski said. “You know, in the Duels, we weren’t where we wanted to be. I felt like we needed to work on this thing a little bit.

“So, we spent the last two practices – this one today and of course last night – working on some things and made some really good gains to have both the speed and the handling it’s going to take to win the 500.

“We made some really good gains and super-confident going into tomorrow.”

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Nexlizet Ford Mustang

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Nexlizet Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Reigning series champion Joey Logano ended up second-fastest (191.196 mph) and Ryan Blaney was third (191.180 mph). They were followed by Ryan Preece, Harrison Burton and Chase Briscoe as Fords swept the top six spots on the speed chart.

Rounding out the top-10 were A.J Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst.

No Toyotas elected to participate in the final session.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Preece had the best average speed (189.316 mph). Briscoe and Burton were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 14 47.071     191.201
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 26 47.072 0.001 0.001 191.196
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 17 47.076 0.005 0.004 191.180
4 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 16 47.076 0.005 0.000 191.180
5 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 27 47.077 0.006 0.001 191.176
6 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 28 47.105 0.034 0.028 191.063
7 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 25 47.167 0.096 0.062 190.811
8 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 25 47.174 0.103 0.007 190.783
9 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 12 47.353 0.282 0.179 190.062
10 15 United States Riley Herbst Ford 23 47.358 0.287 0.005 190.042
11 36 Zane Smith Ford 22 47.367 0.296 0.009 190.006
12 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 10 48.062 0.991 0.695 187.258
13 50 United States Conor Daly Chevrolet 19 48.817 1.746 0.755 184.362
14 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 12 49.922 2.851 1.105 180.281
15 84 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 3 50.417 3.346 0.495 178.511
16 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 3 50.539 3.468 0.122 178.080
