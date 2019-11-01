NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Practice report

Aric Almirola fastest in final Cup practice at Texas

shares
comments
Aric Almirola fastest in final Cup practice at Texas
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 10:20 PM

Stewart-Haas Racing teammates completed a sweep of Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions at Texas Motor Speedway.

In Friday’s final 50-minute session, SHR driver Aric Almirola topped the speed chart with an average lap speed of 188.561 mph. Denny Hamlin was second (188.350 mph) and SHR teammate Clint Bowyer was third (188.258 mph).

Bowyer also was fastest in Friday’s first practice. SHR teammate Kevin Harvick ended up fourth and Kurt completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 single-car speeds were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

About 20 minutes into the session, a caution was displayed as Timmy Hill’s No. 66 Toyota stalled on pit road. Practice resumed a few minutes later.

Bowyer had the fastest average speed (187.267 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Harvick and Hamlin were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 50 28.638     188.561
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 36 28.670 00.032 00.032 188.350
3 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 48 28.684 00.046 00.014 188.258
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 51 28.738 00.100 00.054 187.905
5 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 46 28.760 00.122 00.022 187.761
6 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 36 28.769 00.131 00.009 187.702
7 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 36 28.775 00.137 00.006 187.663
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 32 28.777 00.139 00.002 187.650
9 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 35 28.792 00.154 00.015 187.552
10 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 41 28.808 00.170 00.016 187.448
11 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 39 28.813 00.175 00.005 187.415
12 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 30 28.828 00.190 00.015 187.318
13 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 54 28.837 00.199 00.009 187.259
14 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 27 28.856 00.218 00.019 187.136
15 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 42 28.871 00.233 00.015 187.039
16 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 62 28.879 00.241 00.008 186.987
17 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 38 28.880 00.242 00.001 186.981
18 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 28 28.886 00.248 00.006 186.942
19 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 35 28.888 00.250 00.002 186.929
20 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 41 28.903 00.265 00.015 186.832
21 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 40 28.919 00.281 00.016 186.728
22 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 52 28.919 00.281 00.000 186.728
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 34 28.932 00.294 00.013 186.645
24 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 39 28.938 00.300 00.006 186.606
25 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 33 28.946 00.308 00.008 186.554
26 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 53 29.036 00.398 00.090 185.976
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 28 29.036 00.398 00.000 185.976
28 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 24 29.089 00.451 00.053 185.637
29 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 34 29.194 00.556 00.105 184.970
30 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 20 29.201 00.563 00.007 184.925
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 33 29.221 00.583 00.020 184.799
32 36 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Ford 40 29.410 00.772 00.189 183.611
33 53 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 14 29.446 00.808 00.036 183.387
34 51 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 3 29.970 01.332 00.524 180.180
35 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 2 31.567 02.929 01.597 171.065

