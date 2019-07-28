Top events
NASCAR Canada / Race report

Andrew Ranger completes western swing with Edmonton win

shares
comments
Andrew Ranger completes western swing with Edmonton win
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 8:22 PM

After winning in Saskatoon on Wednesday Andrew Ranger flexed his muscles with a dominating NASCAR Pinty’s Series win Saturday at Edmonton.

Andrew Ranger (27) car shot
Andrew Ranger celebrates winning the Luxxur 300 at Edmonton International Raceway with his crew Saturday night
Andrew Ranger (27) leads L.P. Dumoulin to the start/finish line late in the Luxxur 300 Saturday
Andrew Ranger
Jason Hathaway
Second place Louis-Philippe Dumoulin

If Ranger is able to win his third Pinty’s Series championship this season - and first since 2009 - he’ll probably look back at the three-race western swing as the difference maker.

Ranger was able to take the lead early and be at the front when the rain came to bring an early end to the Luxxur 300 Saturday night at Edmonton International Raceway.

Ranger and L.P. Dumoulin raced side-by-side for the lead for several laps with Ranger taking over the point for the final time on Lap 228 and holding on for his third win of the season.

“I’m so happy and want to thank my entire Mopar team,” said Ranger. “Right now we lead the championship again and this is great.”

Kevin Lacroix took the lead to start the race after the field was set due to practice times after rain showers washed out qualifying.

DJ Kennington then moved into the top spot for seven laps before Ranger took the lead on Lap 21 and remained out front until he and Dumoulin put on a show for a handful of laps after the restart on Lap 226.

Jason Hathaway patiently moved his way through the field and was able to pass Dumoulin on Lap 238 and finished second to Ranger for his best finish of the season and second top-five finish of the western swing.

Dumoulin was third with Alex Labbe fourth and Donald Theetge completing the top five.

Although there are six races remaining on the 2019 NASCAR Pinty's Series schedule, Ranger showed he’ll be someone to watch the rest of the way after leading 253 of the 275 laps completed in the race and winning two races in a row for the third time in his career.

Marc-Antoine Camirand was sixth with Kevin Lacroix, Alex Tagliani, Anthony Simone and Kennington rounded out the top 10.

Ranger will take an 18-point lead into the next race on Aug. 10 when the series makes its annual stop to compete at the iconic Grand Prix Trois-Rivieres for the Les 50 Tours Hotel Le Concorde.

 

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada
Location Edmonton International Raceway
Drivers Andrew Ranger
Author Tim Southers

