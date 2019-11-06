MotoGP
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Vinales: Recent form down to avoiding Yamaha updates

Vinales: Recent form down to avoiding Yamaha updates
By:
Nov 6, 2019, 2:16 PM

Maverick Vinales says his improved form in the second half of the 2019 MotoGP season is down to avoiding new parts and focusing on extracting the “maximum” from his Yamaha.

Since the summer break Vinales has managed three podiums and victory in Malaysia, and came close to adding a third win to Yamaha’s tally for the first time since 2017 in Australia before crashing out.

Though displaying good pace in the opening half of the season, he often continued to struggle in the early parts of races and lose touch with the lead group. 

Yamaha brought various updated parts for Misano, including a carbon fibre swingarm and twin exhaust, though only teammate Valentino Rossi raced them before ditching them.

Vinales tried them during practice sessions, but says “keeping the same bike” has allowed him to focus more on extracting the most from the M1 with his riding.

“The steps we did [to improve], honestly was just keeping the same bike, trying to understand the way to ride it, to push it at the maximum, working with the electronics, and that was the case,” he said.

“Trying to be more one with the bike and that was the most important, keeping the flow through the corners and taking out the maximum good points from the Yamaha.

“I tried all the year, but those times we stopped to try things. When you ride a factory bike you have to try many things. 

“During the season it’s always very complicated to keep one bike the same and improve on yourself. So, one half of the season I keep the same bike, trying to improve myself.

“Even if there was new items, I kept the same bike, trying to understand myself and understand the bike better.”

Read Also:

Vinales also commented on Petronas Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo’s impact on the marque's other riders, noting that a lot can be learned from him.

“Actually I think if you have one Yamaha in front it’s always good, because you understand the way to ride the bike, you understand how to improve,” he said.

“Fabio suits the Yamaha bike really well, so he can push, especially for one lap and in some ways you study, you understand, you learn every race.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dovizioso amazed by Yamaha speed given power deficit

Dovizioso amazed by Yamaha speed given power deficit
