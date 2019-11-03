MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Race report

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez

shares
comments
Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 8:00 AM

Yamahah MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales led every lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix to take a dominant win ahead of Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso.

The victory was as straightforward as they come for Vinales, the Yamaha rider taking the lead on the opening lap and never looking back.

His final margin was three seconds over Marquez, the world champion using a sublime opening few laps to recover from his lowly 11th grid spot.

Polesitter Fabio Quartararo, meanwhile, put in an unexpectedly subdued performance, slipping back to eighth at the start before finishing seventh. 

As expected it was a fast start from the Ducatis, Jack Miller leading into Turn 1 as Dovizioso slid into third behind Vinales.

Marquez was swiftly among the action too, immediately grabbing onto the back of the lead train in fourth.

As Vinales breezed by Miller on the opening lap, Marquez briefly moved into second with a move up the inside of the final corner, only to be re-passed by Miller down the front straight.

It wasn't until Lap 3 that Marquez was finally able to make a move on the Pramac rider stick, by which point Vinales was already 1.3s down the road.

That was as close as Marquez would get, too, Vinales dominating the race to cruise home to a three-second win.

The battle for third was livelier, Valentino Rossi glued to the back of Dovizioso for the second half of the race. The Yamaha rider did his best to find a way past, even getting next to his fellow Italian a couple of times. But ultimately he had to settle for fourth.

Alex Rins wasn't far behind in fifth, the Suzuki rider lucky to escape serious damage after clattering into Miller early in the race. 

Petronas Yamaha pair Franco Morbidelli and Quartararo failed to turn their rapid practice and qualifying pace into anything better than sixth and seventh, neither factoring in the top three at any stage of the race. 

Miller dropped back to eighth on a Ducati that continued to shed bodywork after the Rins contact, while Johann Zarco – putting in a brilliant Top 10 performance on the LCR Honda – was taken out of the race three laps from the end after being hit by Joan Mir.

The Suzuki rider received a long-lap penalty for his troubles, which dropped him to 10th behind Danilo Petrucci.

Results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 03.059
3 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 05.611
4 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 05.965
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 06.350
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 09.993
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 12.864
8 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 17.252
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 19.773
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 22.854
11 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 24.821
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 30.251
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 30.447
14 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 34.215
15 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 34.461
16 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 44.319
17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 47.343
  France Johann Zarco Honda 4 Laps
  United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 6 Laps
  Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 9 Laps
View full results
Next article
Sepang MotoGP: The race as it happened

Previous article

Sepang MotoGP: The race as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Malaysian GP

Malaysian GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
19:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
00:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
19:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 2 Nov
23:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 2 Nov
00:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 2 Nov
00:30
15:30
WU Sun 3 Nov
18:40
09:40
Race Sun 3 Nov
00:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin

39m
2
MotoGP

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

4
Formula 1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

5
Formula 1

Pirelli responds to "disappointed" drivers over 2020 tyres

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

Latest news

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez
MGP

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez

Sepang MotoGP: The race as it happened
MGP

Sepang MotoGP: The race as it happened

Oliveira to undergo shoulder surgery
MGP

Oliveira to undergo shoulder surgery

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up
MGP

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo
MGP

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.