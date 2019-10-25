MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Practice report

Phillip Island MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

shares
comments
Phillip Island MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 5:12 AM

Maverick Vinales dominated the Friday afternoon MotoGP session at Phillip Island as Marc Marquez hit teammate Jorge Lorenzo on his last lap.

After setting the pace in the wet FP1, Vinales was also on top for the majority of FP2, with Marquez only leading early on, and briefly in the middle of the session.

Vinales built a sizable lead with a 1m29.195s with 17 minutes on the clock, a time he was able to improve on twice more to end up with a 1m28.824s.

Andrea Dovizioso moved up to second with a time set after the chequered flag fell, but his deficit to the Yamaha man was 0.496s.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow took third ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller (Pramac) as three Ducatis made it into the top five.

Marquez had to settle for sixth after an overtake on Lorenzo at Turn 11 on his final lap resulted in the two Repsol Hondas making contact, and piece flying off of one of the bikes.

He still narrowly beat Valentino Rossi, who was seventh, followed by Suzuki's Alex Rins.

The last Yamaha in the order was Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli in ninth as his teammate Fabio Quartararo skipped the session.

While the Frenchman was declared fit following his crash in the wet FP1, he sat out FP2 because of the painkillers he took.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro took a crucial last spot in the top 10, with wet conditions potentially returning in FP3.

Johann Zarco ended his first dry session on a Honda in 15th, 1.617s off the pace but nearly two tenths faster than Lorenzo, who was 16th.

Two riders, Pol Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia crashed at the end of the session at T8 and T2 respectively.

Marquez topped a 20-minute timed tyre test that took place straight after FP2 with a time of 1m29.254s, which was nearly two tenths faster than his best time from earlier.

The Honda rider led Aprilia's Andrea Iannone and Vinales, while Pol Espargaro skipped the extra session following his FP2 crash.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 25 01'28.824  
2 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 22 01'29.320 00.496
3 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 22 01'29.325 00.501
4 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 20 01'29.327 00.503
5 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 20 01'29.344 00.520
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 19 01'29.421 00.597
7 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 21 01'29.436 00.612
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 01'29.472 00.648
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 21 01'29.718 00.894
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 18 01'29.791 00.967
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 24 01'29.875 01.051
12 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 20 01'29.997 01.173
13 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 18 01'30.170 01.346
14 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 17 01'30.426 01.602
15 France Johann Zarco Honda 21 01'30.441 01.617
16 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 19 01'30.706 01.882
17 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 17 01'30.859 02.035
18 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 21 01'30.865 02.041
19 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 21 01'30.940 02.116
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 21 01'31.404 02.580
21 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 22 01'31.459 02.635
  France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 0    
View full results
Next article
Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash

Previous article

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

25 Oct - 27 Oct
FP3 Starts in
17 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Thu 24 Oct
01:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
06:05
15:05
FP3 Fri 25 Oct
01:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 26 Oct
05:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 26 Oct
06:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 26 Oct
06:30
15:30
WU Sat 26 Oct
01:40
10:40
Race Sun 27 Oct
05:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

2
MotoGP

Phillip Island MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

1h
3
Formula 1

Norris "more unhappy" with Albon after reviewing clash

4
Formula 1

Hamilton has "no interest whatsoever" in Formula E

5
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, Quartararo crashes

Latest videos

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

Latest news

Phillip Island MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2
MGP

Phillip Island MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
MGP

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash

Australia MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, Quartararo crashes
MGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, Quartararo crashes

Rossi fears 2021 rider market will move "too soon"
MGP

Rossi fears 2021 rider market will move "too soon"

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion
MGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.