Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
shares
comments
Fabio Quartararo will miss Friday's second MotoGP practice session at Phillip Island following his heavy crash in the morning's opening running of the weekend.
The Petronas Yamaha rookie suffered a major highside in the closing moments of FP1 at the Siberia left-hander, and was taken straight to the medical centre.
While any serious injury to the Frenchman was swiftly ruled out, with MotoGP's medical staff declaring him fit to continue, he required further treatment to a hematoma in his left ankle.
As such, he will sit out FP2 due to the painkillers he was administered.
A team statement said Quartararo's condition will be monitored and an update will be provided before Saturday morning's third practice session.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Australian GP
|Sub-event
|FP2
|Drivers
|Fabio Quartararo
|Teams
|SIC Racing Team
|Author
|Jamie Klein
Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
shares
comments
Race hub
25 Oct - 27 Oct
FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Thu 24 Oct
|
16:50
10:50
|
|FP2
|Fri 25 Oct
|
21:05
15:05
|
|FP3
|Fri 25 Oct
|
16:50
10:50
|
|FP4
|Sat 26 Oct
|
20:25
14:25
|
|Q1
|Sat 26 Oct
|
21:05
15:05
|
|Q2
|Sat 26 Oct
|
21:30
15:30
|
|WU
|Sat 26 Oct
|
16:40
10:40
|
|Race
|Sun 27 Oct
|
21:00
15:00
|
Trending
Schedule
MotoGP
- MotoGP
- Formula 1
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by