San Marino GP
13 Sep
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
27 Oct
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 2:10 AM

Fabio Quartararo will miss Friday's second MotoGP practice session at Phillip Island following his heavy crash in the morning's opening running of the weekend.

The Petronas Yamaha rookie suffered a major highside in the closing moments of FP1 at the Siberia left-hander, and was taken straight to the medical centre.

While any serious injury to the Frenchman was swiftly ruled out, with MotoGP's medical staff declaring him fit to continue, he required further treatment to a hematoma in his left ankle.

As such, he will sit out FP2 due to the painkillers he was administered.

A team statement said Quartararo's condition will be monitored and an update will be provided before Saturday morning's third practice session.

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Australian GP

Australian GP

25 Oct - 27 Oct
FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Thu 24 Oct
16:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
21:05
15:05
FP3 Fri 25 Oct
16:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 26 Oct
20:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 26 Oct
21:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 26 Oct
21:30
15:30
WU Sat 26 Oct
16:40
10:40
Race Sun 27 Oct
21:00
15:00
