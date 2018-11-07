Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rabat hits the track ahead of Valencia return attempt

shares
comments
Rabat hits the track ahead of Valencia return attempt
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Tito Rabat has ridden a motorcycle for the first time since his leg-breaking Silverstone crash ahead of a planned MotoGP comeback in next weekend's Valencia season finale.

Rabat has been out of action since he sustained a triple fracture of his right leg when he crashed at Stowe during practice for the abandoned British Grand Prix and was hit by Franco Morbidelli's Honda.

The Avintia Ducati rider had originally hoped to return to action in Thailand, but the lengthy nature of his recovery forced him to skip that race and the subsequent Motegi-Phillip Island-Sepang triple-header.

Christophe Ponsson deputised for Rabat at Misano before World Superbike regular Jordi Torres was drafted in to ride for Avintia until such time Rabat was able to return.

The former Moto2 champion is now aiming to race again at Valencia, and returned to track action in a private test on a Ducati road bike on Tuesday at the same track.

Assuming he gets clearance from circuit doctors, it's expected Rabat will at least take part in Friday practice before making a decision on whether he sees out the weekend.

Torres will also be on standby for Avintia at Valencia despite the fact he missed last weekend's Sepang race.

The Spaniard suffered a fractured left thumb in a crash during FP4 at the Malaysian venue, and was operated on by regular MotoGP surgeon Dr. Xavier Mir on Tuesday. He was released from hospital on Wednesday morning.

Jordi Torres, Avintia Racing

Jordi Torres, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

 

Next article
Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer

Previous article

Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer

Next article

How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status

How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jordi Torres , Tito Rabat
Teams Avintia Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 reveals 2020 Vietnam GP track map
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 reveals 2020 Vietnam GP track map

2h ago
Red Bull's supplier labels F1 oil burn process Article
Formula 1

Red Bull's supplier labels F1 oil burn process "backwards"

How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status Article
MotoGP

How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Nov 3, 2018
Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit

Nov 1, 2018

News in depth
How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status
MotoGP

How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status

Rabat hits the track ahead of Valencia return attempt
MotoGP

Rabat hits the track ahead of Valencia return attempt

Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer
MotoGP

Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.