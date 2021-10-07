Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

By:

Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini says he feels like a proper MotoGP rider now following a run of three-successive top six finishes on his two-year-old Ducati.

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

The reigning Moto2 world champion showed flashes of speed in the early part of maiden campaign in MotoGP, but has take a giant leap in form since the Aragon Grand Prix.

Scoring his first top six result at Aragon, Bastianini followed that up with a stunning ride to third from 12th at Misano, and scored sixth in last weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas – doing so on an aging Ducati.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he was feeling like a fully-fledged MotoGP rider now and not a rookie, Bastianini said: “I think yes.

“I’m a rookie for all the year, but now with more experience I know in which part I have to work during the weekend.

“And also, I understand better all the tyres and I’ve modified a little bit how I’m working with the guys.

“Now I’m more confident in every race and I can be faster in the rest of the season.”

Bastianini says his confidence on the bikes has grown since August’s British Grand Prix, where he was a solid 12th, while noting he has still be able to be competitive on Sundays despite some weak qualifying performances.

At the Circuit of the Americas he came from 16th on the grid to snatch sixth on the last lap, helped by a collision between Suzuki’s Joan Mir and factory Ducati counterpart Jack Miller.

“From Silverstone, for me we did a good step and now I’m more confident with the bike,” Bastianini added.

“I can ride it more smooth, more relaxed and it’s easier for me to be fast.

“I’m really happy about this. [Saturday] was a bad day for me, but [in the race] we have been really competitive and also that’s important.

“Starting from 16th place is not easy, but if I started more in front more was possible.

“But this is racing, you can start behind or more in front from race to race.”

Bastianini will join the Gresini squad next season and will remain contracted directly to Ducati to ride a GP21, with his current Avintia team bowing out at the end of the season.

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised

