Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up
Suzuki's Joan Mir edged Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli in the warm-up for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix.
It was Morbidelli that spent the majority of the session on top, a 1m59.922s setting the early pace before he improved with a 1m59.832s.
Mir then took over with a two-lap stint inside the last few minutes, the Spaniard jumping to the top with a 1m59.747s followed immediately by a 1m59.516s.
That left him three-tenths clear of Morbidelli, Vinales slotting in between the pair with a 1m59.784s right at the flag.
It's the first time all weekend that a Petronas SRT rider hasn't topped a session.
Following his spectacular qualifying shunt, Marc Marquez fell just short of overhauling Morbidelli with a 1m59.857s on his final run.
Andrea Dovizioso was fourth-quickest, while weekend-long pacesetter Fabio Quartararo was a quiet fifth.
Valentino Rossi was seventh, slowest of the Yamahas, as Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro and Cal Crutchlow rounded out the Top 10.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|36
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|01'59.516
|2
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|01'59.784
|00.268
|3
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|01'59.832
|00.316
|4
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|01'59.857
|00.341
|5
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|01'59.913
|00.397
|6
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|01'59.916
|00.400
|7
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|02'00.013
|00.497
|8
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|02'00.023
|00.507
|9
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|02'00.172
|00.656
|10
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|02'00.174
|00.658
|11
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|02'00.249
|00.733
|12
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|02'00.339
|00.823
|13
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|02'00.359
|00.843
|14
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|02'00.460
|00.944
|15
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia
|02'00.525
|01.009
|16
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Honda
|02'00.667
|01.151
|17
|17
|Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|02'01.124
|01.608
|18
|82
|Mika Kallio
|KTM
|02'01.238
|01.722
|19
|99
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Honda
|02'01.504
|01.988
|20
|55
|Hafizh Syahrin
|KTM
|02'02.224
|02.708
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Malaysian GP
|Sub-event
|WU
|Drivers
|Joan Mir
|Teams
|Team Suzuki MotoGP
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 1 Nov
|
22:50
10:50
|
|FP2
|Fri 1 Nov
|
03:05
15:05
|
|FP3
|Sat 2 Nov
|
22:50
10:50
|
|FP4
|Sat 2 Nov
|
02:25
14:25
|
|Q1
|Sat 2 Nov
|
03:05
15:05
|
|Q2
|Sat 2 Nov
|
03:30
15:30
|
|WU
|Sun 3 Nov
|
21:40
09:40
|
|Race
|Sun 3 Nov
|
02:00
15:00
|
