MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
03 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Practice report

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up

shares
comments
Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 2:28 AM

Suzuki's Joan Mir edged Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli in the warm-up for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix.

It was Morbidelli that spent the majority of the session on top, a 1m59.922s setting the early pace before he improved with a 1m59.832s.

Mir then took over with a two-lap stint inside the last few minutes, the Spaniard jumping to the top with a 1m59.747s followed immediately by a 1m59.516s.

That left him three-tenths clear of Morbidelli, Vinales slotting in between the pair with a 1m59.784s right at the flag.

It's the first time all weekend that a Petronas SRT rider hasn't topped a session.

Following his spectacular qualifying shunt, Marc Marquez fell just short of overhauling Morbidelli with a 1m59.857s on his final run.

Andrea Dovizioso was fourth-quickest, while weekend-long pacesetter Fabio Quartararo was a quiet fifth.

Valentino Rossi was seventh, slowest of the Yamahas, as Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro and Cal Crutchlow rounded out the Top 10.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 01'59.516  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 01'59.784 00.268
3 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 01'59.832 00.316
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 01'59.857 00.341
5 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 01'59.913 00.397
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 01'59.916 00.400
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 02'00.013 00.497
8 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 02'00.023 00.507
9 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 02'00.172 00.656
10 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 02'00.174 00.658
11 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 02'00.249 00.733
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 02'00.339 00.823
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 02'00.359 00.843
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 02'00.460 00.944
15 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 02'00.525 01.009
16 5 France Johann Zarco Honda 02'00.667 01.151
17 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 02'01.124 01.608
18 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 02'01.238 01.722
19 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 02'01.504 01.988
20 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 02'02.224 02.708
View full results
Next article
Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo

Previous article

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Sub-event WU
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Malaysian GP

Malaysian GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
03 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
22:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
03:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
22:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 2 Nov
02:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 2 Nov
03:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 2 Nov
03:30
15:30
WU Sun 3 Nov
21:40
09:40
Race Sun 3 Nov
02:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Drivers defend bumpy Austin circuit after early criticism

2
Formula 1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

3h
3
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

4
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

5
Formula 1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

Latest news

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up
MGP

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo
MGP

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo
MGP

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole, Marquez crashes
MGP

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole, Marquez crashes

Sepang MotoGP qualifying as it happened
MGP

Sepang MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.