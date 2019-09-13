MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Breaking news

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano

shares
comments
Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 4:19 PM

Valentino Rossi says he was "surprised" that all four Yamaha MotoGP riders ended Friday practice at Misano strongly, despite them using several different configurations.

Rossi rode with a new carbon swingarm, brake cover and exhaust, all of them recently introduced by Yamaha, while his teammate Maverick Vinales stuck with the old material.

Vinales ended Friday's running fastest and Rossi was a promising fourth, with Petronas duo Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli also in the top five.

Rossi feels that Yamaha's new updates are clearly better but admitted that it was a "surprise" to see all four M1s high in the order, which proves that the bike suits the Misano circuit.

"The two days of testing after Silverstone [at Misano] was positive for us because we work very hard especially on the new stuff and at the end for me was quite clear that the new stuff is better," said Rossi.

"We decided to concentrate on this. It's a good start, a good Friday. Looks like that all the Yamaha [riders] are very competitive and is a bit of a surprise.

"It is a good feeling because looks like that also with the different configuration between me, Maverick and also with the Petronas team, our bike work very well here in Misano.

"We have good grip and in acceleration we are not so bad, in the time attack we are good and also the pace is good.

"Is also true that also Quartararo and Franco have the normal stuff and they are fast. Is also the marriage between the bike and the track."

Rossi added however that he is not yet completely happy with the bike, saying: "For me personally, we have a lot to do still because I don't feel fantastic with the balance of my bike.

"They need a bit more grip in acceleration. In time attack I am in P4 but I need to try to be closer to Vinales and Quartararo."

Vinales didn't use the new swingarm and exhaust as he is not yet convinced that it is an improvement, but is ready to switch to them if Rossi shows big steps forward.

"We need to do more laps to understand better, what it brings to the bike or not," said the Spaniard. "But anyway somehow I get a good feeling with the standard bike and I don't want to change that feeling.

"For sure if it's necessary I will try. If we see that Valentino is fast, constant, have a very good rhythm, we will try - but at the moment I have better feeling with the standard bike."

Quartararo meanwhile said that he was "not 100 percent confident", which makes his second place in the Friday timesheets behind Vinales all the better.

"The conditions were pretty strange today, we didn’t have a lot of grip. I had memories of two weeks ago on braking when we could brake like animals in the first corner, in the hard braking," he told BT Sport.

"Today I was not so confident, so today it was really good that we are P2 when we are not 100 percent confident with the bike."

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes

Next article
Lorenzo expects condition to worsen at Misano

Previous article

Lorenzo expects condition to worsen at Misano
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP3 Starts in
14 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
00:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
05:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

2
MotoGP

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano

1h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli completes first 18-inch tyre test

40m
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2

5
Formula 1

Gasly: Spotters would avert Vettel/Stroll incidents

3h

Latest videos

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Latest news

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano
MGP

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano

Lorenzo expects condition to worsen at Misano
MGP

Lorenzo expects condition to worsen at Misano

Crutchlow "absolutely nowhere" in Misano practice
MGP

Crutchlow "absolutely nowhere" in Misano practice

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2

Rossi honoured to have "strong" F1 drivers as fans
MGP

Rossi honoured to have "strong" F1 drivers as fans

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.