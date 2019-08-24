MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
WU in
14 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

shares
comments
Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 5:21 PM

Valentino Rossi says securing a front row starting spot for the British Grand Prix is made sweeter by recent suggestions made by his detractors that he should retire from MotoGP.

The Yamaha rider equalled his best qualifying performance of 2019 at Silverstone as he ended up behind only Marc Marquez - securing his first front row since April's Austin race.

It comes after a small upturn in form for Rossi since the summer break, with improved showings at Brno and the Red Bull Ring following a miserable run of races during which speculation emerged that the 40-year-old could hang up his leathers at the end of the year.

Rossi said the speed he showed at Silverstone proved he still has what it takes to be competitive, despite what some of his critics may claim.

"I know I have the motivation and I can be strong, because also I feel good physically," said the Italian when asked if he felt his performance answered the naysayers.

"Depends very much on the feeling on the bike, in the mid-part of the season I was optimistic because there are tracks I like, but we were in a very bad situation, we got lost a little bit because I am not able to ride the bike.

"Here we see also with [Jorge] Lorenzo. If you are not at 100 percent, you are not P7, you are P18, because everybody is strong.

"It’s normal at my age and at my point of my career, if I make three very bad races, people start to say ‘he’s old, it’s time to stay at home’, it’s like this. For this reason I’m happier, because I know if I can ride well, I can be competitive.

"It’s already a good result, but important is tomorrow to make a good race and fight for the podium."

Read Also:

While Rossi conceded that the flowing layout of the Silverstone circuit was helping Yamaha, he also said that the Iwata marque had boosted its form by doing "clever things".

"The layout of the track, the radius of the corners are good for our bike, medium-fast," said the Italian. "For sure the new asphalt with a good grip helps. 

"But looks like in the last period Yamaha start to work in the right direction. They start to do clever things, change very much the situation compared to the last two years, and looks like already with some small adjustments.

"The bike is better, we accelerate better, the bike is easier to ride in more or less every part of the corner. Also if we are not fast enough on the straight, on the rest I think we improve in general."

Asked by Motorsport.com to elaborate on his comment, Rossi replied: "We work good on acceleration, we try to be quite fast to save the tyres, because in the last years we always suffer, maybe you can do five laps but after we suffer with tyre degradation.

"Here at Silverstone is good for Yamaha but also in Austria we were not so bad. [Fabio] Quartararo was on the podium. We were a bit too far from [Andrea] Dovizioso and Marquez, but a lot of better than in the last years."

Polesitter Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, second place Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, third place Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Polesitter Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, second place Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, third place Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"

Previous article

Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"

Next article

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
WU Starts in
14 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
10:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
15:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
10:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
14:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
15:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
15:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
10:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
14:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole

3
MotoGP

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

42m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

Latest news

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'
MGP

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying
MGP

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"
MGP

Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"

Quartararo "scared" by warning light in compromised qualifying
MGP

Quartararo "scared" by warning light in compromised qualifying

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.