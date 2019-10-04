MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

shares
comments
Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Oct 4, 2019, 12:36 PM

Cal Crutchlow says the current Honda’s performance on out-laps is “embarrassing”, and believes this played a part in Marc Marquez’s MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix FP1 crash.

Marquez was thrown from his RC213V late on in the first practice session at the Turn 7 right-hander while off-throttle, and had to go to hospital for precautionary checks before returning to action in FP2.

Honda boss Alberto Puig told media following FP1 he believed dirt on Marquez’s fresh rear tyre was the cause, with Marquez later admitting a combination of that and the fact he completely shut off the throttle were perhaps to blame.

Read Also:

However, Crutchlow refutes this and believes the fact the Honda has “no grip” on out-laps compared to the other bikes on the grid led to Marquez’s crash.

“It’s not a dirty tyre,” Crutchlow replied when asked what caused Marquez’s crash.

“I think he didn’t lean enough in Turn 3, but when you come through there and the tyre – it’s a very typical Honda thing – we have no grip in the out-laps compared to the other bikes.

“If we follow another manufacturer in the out-lap it’s so difficult because we don’t load the tyres the same way.

“He highsided off-gas, and it’s because the weight is not there to push it [the tyre].

“I followed [Petronas Yamaha rider Franco] Morbidelli on an out-lap in the second run this morning, and honestly it was embarrassing; I might as well have been on a wet track trying to go round the corner the same speed as him, because we [Honda riders] need an extra lap [to prepare the tyre].

“If you have a look in the practices, the first flying lap after we leave the pits on a used tyre is always way different to the next lap. We need that extra lap to be able to make the tyre work.”

Crutchlow "can't sleep" due to tendonitis

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

LCR rider Crutchlow spent Friday battling a tendonitis issue, which he thinks has flared up due to the aggressive nature of the RC213V and the busy recent schedule – but says this had “absolutely nothing to do” with him struggling to 13th in practice.

“I have chronic tendonitis in my right arm,” he explained. “I could already feel it coming in Aragon. I had it some years ago, in 2015 or ’16.

“You manage to get ride of it in the end, but you get rid of it with rest and I’ve got four races on the bounce basically from now.

“I tried to rest it after Aragon. It’s the bicep tendon, now it’s gone into the shoulder and I have tennis elbow as well because it’s just all compensating [on the bike].

“Just with the run of Silverstone, Misano test and Misano race all really close and a bike that is not easy to ride, it’s as simple as that.”

He added: “Honestly, in the night I can’t sleep, the thing’s just killing me. I can’t lift my bottle of water. To ride here is proving quite difficult.”

Next article
Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash

Previous article

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP3 Starts in
13 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
02:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
11:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
16:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
11:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
15:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
16:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
16:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
11:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
16:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

3h
2
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

3
Formula 1

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help

24m
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap
MGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash
MGP

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash
MGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash
MGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.