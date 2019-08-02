MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Rossi shrugs off Brno practice engine failure

shares
comments
Rossi shrugs off Brno practice engine failure
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 3:56 PM

Valentino Rossi says the Yamaha MotoGP engine that failed in second practice for this weekend's Czech Grand Prix at Brno was 'old'.

Smoke started pouring from Rossi's factory M1 midway through FP2 on Friday afternoon, causing the seven-time premier class champion to cruise back to the pits and switch to his number two bike.

He then set the ninth-fastest time of the day in the latter stages of the session, potentially giving himself an automatic Q2 berth with rain expected at Brno on Saturday.

Read Also:

Rossi downplayed the significance of the incident and said he only brought the stricken bike back to the pits once he'd established there was no oil being dropped.

"In practice I had a problem in one engine unfortunately, on bike one, it was an old engine with quite a lot of kilometres," said Rossi. "I think it’s broken something, but I don’t know exactly what.

"I felt I lost performance, and when you are able to be fast enough with the clutch, usually the engine don’t lose oil, it’s the moment before [it’s] broken.

"I checked both sides, I see some smoke, I tried to stay off the [racing] line but I didn’t see any oil, because usually you have the oil from the chain and your boots get full of oil.

"I tried to check both sides and I see no oil and I continue for that reason. We moved the tyre on the other bike and restart because we don’t have any problem."

Rossi added that managing tyre life will be key to his hopes of a strong result at Brno.

"The pace is not too bad but we need to work a lot because after some laps the tyre slide quite a lot," said the Italian. "It’s very difficult to keep a constant pace.

"This will be the key on Sunday, to try to be fast and especially not stress the rear tyre, because after three, four laps there’s already a big drop and it happens with all the [tyre] choices."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Crutchlow says Nakagami "doesn't deserve" works Honda

Previous article

Crutchlow says Nakagami "doesn't deserve" works Honda

Next article

Dovizioso the rider to beat at Brno, reckons Marquez

Dovizioso the rider to beat at Brno, reckons Marquez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.