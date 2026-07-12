Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign
Lando Norris has revealed his ambition to team up with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi for a future 24 Hours of Le Mans campaign
Lando Norris, Valentino Rossi
Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP
Lando Norris has shared his hopes of teaming up with his childhood hero and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi for a 24 Hours of Le Mans campaign in the future.
The 2025 Formula 1 champion, famously a huge fan of the nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion, joined Rossi at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday via their mutual sponsor, Monster Energy.
Appearing together on the famous balcony of Goodwood House, the pair addressed the possibility of joining forces in the future.
When asked if they would like to share a car at the iconic French endurance classic, Norris quickly confirmed, "Hell yeah, I would." Rossi added, jokingly: "I tried to ask him, but they are very busy now, Formula 1 drivers."
Norris was on driving duties earlier in the day, taking several machines up the Goodwood hill, including the McLaren MCL-HY, the Woking marque's new Hypercar challenger designed ahead of its top-class return to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans in 2027.
With McLaren building its prototype programme, Norris sees a genuine pathway to enter the coveted race.
"We have too many races, but with McLaren now entering Le Mans, maybe next year… no, not next year," the 26-year-old added. "But maybe in a couple of years, I would love to. It would be an honour for me, and it would be a lot of fun, for sure."
Rossi, now 47 years old and competing in the GT category of the WEC, added: "I’ll try to wait for Lando."
This comes amid a difficult start to the 2026 F1 season for Norris. After winning his maiden championship title at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Briton returned in 2026 with a less competitive car under the new regulations. He currently sits fifth in the drivers' championship after the first nine rounds of the season with 97 points.
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