Lando Norris to join Valentino Rossi at 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Reigning Formula 1 champion Lando Norris will join nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi for an appearance at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The pair will be in attendance on the Friday and Saturday of the event weekend with their mutual sponsor, Monster Energy. For Norris, the Goodwood appearance will follow his home race at the British Grand Prix.

Fans travelling to the Goodwood Estate will have the chance to see Norris and Rossi during a 'Balcony Moment' at Goodwood House, scheduled for Friday afternoon. Norris will take centre stage once again on Saturday for a second balcony appearance to celebrate his 2025 F1 championship title.

"Goodwood is always mega, it's a proper celebration of motorsport," Norris said. "There’s an awesome atmosphere, so many fans, and sharing it with a legend like Valentino just makes it even cooler."

Norris has often spoken about his love of two-wheel racing and his lifelong admiration for the MotoGP icon. The British driver has sported Rossi-inspired helmet designs throughout his motorsport career. Now, he will have the rare opportunity to share the spotlight with 'The Doctor' at the famous Goodwood Estate.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Rossi added: "Goodwood is something really special, a true celebration of motorsport in every form. Being at Festival of Speed, seeing so many passionate fans, and sharing the hill with incredible athletes like Lando Norris and John McGuinness makes it an unforgettable experience."

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL also commented: "Norris and Rossi. Together at Goodwood. It is without doubt a moment that will go down in Festival of Speed history. We’re incredibly grateful to Monster Energy for uniting these two World Champions at Goodwood and look forward to celebrating together in style later this summer."

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from Thursday 9 July to Sunday 12 July.