James Vowles targets Williams reset ahead of F1 Belgian GP: "Come back swinging"

Williams team principal James Vowles has promised that the Grove outfit will "reset and come back swinging" at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, as the team looks to bounce back from a challenging home race.

Following a difficult British Grand Prix that yielded more questions than answers regarding the team's latest upgrade package, Williams is currently undertaking an internal review.

Speaking in his post-race Vowles Verdict debrief, Vowles shed light on the team's mindset as it prepares for the unique demands of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Before heading to the Ardennes forest, Vowles stressed the importance of understanding the current performance deficit.

"We take stock of everything that we know that is data-driven and factual, but conversely create buckets of unknowns, of which there were a number and a little bit more coming out of Silverstone than we had previously," the Briton explained.

"You then get rid of all the items that we can put answers to or drive some data, and just focus on those key elements and that will drive us in a direction forward.

"All of that has a direct impact on what you do in the future, has a direct impact on how you shape or modify performance that you bring to the track at a future state. But if you don't understand the now, you can't modify the future."

James Vowles, Williams Photo by: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Looking ahead to the 10th round of the season, Vowles noted the challenges of the famous circuit. "We've got Belgium next. And it is, for the drivers', one of their favourites, if not for a lot of them, their favourite track," he added.

"And I can see why. You have this classic flat-out Eau Rouge, where it never used to be flat out and turned into that way as we added more and more performance to the car. You have several overtaking spots. It's a challenge.

"You go through sector 1 and sector 3, which are really all about straightline speed to a certain extent, but then sector 2 is a very tricky technical part of the circuit. So, it's a really lovely balance across the three sectors."

Vowles added that the unpredictable weather would provide an additional challenge, but remained optimistic that it would give Williams could "come back swinging" in Belgium.

"Weather is typically a challenge. I appreciate, at the moment, we're in a heatwave. In Belgium, that may not be the case. So, let's see if we end up with our first wet grand prix of 2026 as a result of it. Whatever happens, for me, I enjoy going there.

"I enjoy going there because it is a challenge that's unlike most of the other circuits on the calendar. And it's an opportunity for us to reset and come back swinging."