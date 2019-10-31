MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2019 only a "little better" than Ducati nadir

shares
comments
Rossi: 2019 only a "little better" than Ducati nadir
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 12:26 PM

Valentino Rossi admits his current worst season as a Yamaha MotoGP rider is only “a little bit better” than his two difficult seasons with Ducati.

With two races still to run in 2019, Rossi sits seventh in the standings with 153 points having scored just two podiums so far, putting him on course for his worst season in Yamaha colours and his least competitive since his two-year stint with Ducati in ’11 and ’12.

Rossi has struggled all year with the Yamaha’s lack of straightline speed and to preserve the rear tyre, which ultimately led to him fading from an early lead in Australia to eighth at the chequered flag.

Comparing his current campaign with his time at Ducati, Rossi admits his feeling on the M1 is “not bad” compared to the Desmosedici, but his situation isn’t massively better.

“It is true, it is the worst [season with Yamaha], both in the championship position and in the number of podiums and points,” Rossi conceded.

“But, it is different compared to the years of the Ducati, because I have other problems.

“I suffer very much with the speed in a straight line, because I am very slow on top speed.

“I suffer a lot from the rear tire [degrading], so I struggle in the second part of the race, but the feeling with the bike is not bad.

“So, it's a little better than the most difficult seasons with Ducati. But, in the future we should try to be more competitive.”

Vinales: Third in standings would be a “trophy”

Rossi’s factory Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales has regularly outperformed him this season, with victory at Assen and five other podiums putting him in contention for third in the standings.

Trailing Suzuki’s Alex Rins by seven points after crashing out of last weekend’s Phillip Island race, Vinales admits securing third in the championship would be a “trophy” given the number of mistakes he has made this season.

However, his main focus is still extracting the “maximum” from the M1 in the final races to “understand what we missed” this year in preparation for 2020.

“Being third in the championship will be a trophy, because we make many mistakes during the year, we’ve been knocked out three times,” said Vinales, who crashed out of victory contention in Australia.

“So, to have the chance to be third in the championship is for sure a trophy. If we have the opportunity, we will take for sure. But it’s not something I’m thinking about.

“I’m thinking more about taking the maximum to understand what we missed for next year, because I think if we work in a good way for next year I think we have a big opportunity to fight from the first race.

“So, in my head I’m thinking more about taking the maximum every day on the bike.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Zarco needs Sepang top seven to prove he can be frontrunner

Previous article

Zarco needs Sepang top seven to prove he can be frontrunner
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Malaysian GP

Malaysian GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
FP1 Starts in
13 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
23:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
04:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
23:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 2 Nov
03:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 2 Nov
04:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 2 Nov
04:30
15:30
WU Sun 3 Nov
22:40
09:40
Race Sun 3 Nov
05:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari, Williams against delaying 2021 F1 rules

2
Formula 1

Opinion: How senior citizens owned F1 over Miami track plan

3
Formula 1

How serious is the threat to Renault's F1 future?

15m
4
NASCAR Cup

Honda “would jump at chance” to enter NASCAR if it “makes sense”

5
Formula 1

No deadline for teams to sign new Concorde, says Carey

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Rossi: 2019 only a "little better" than Ducati nadir
MGP

Rossi: 2019 only a "little better" than Ducati nadir

Zarco needs Sepang top seven to prove he can be frontrunner
MGP

Zarco needs Sepang top seven to prove he can be frontrunner

Dovizioso "not that happy" to seal runner-up spot
MGP

Dovizioso "not that happy" to seal runner-up spot

Nakagami undergoes successful shoulder surgery
MGP

Nakagami undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Honda: Teams' title would be "incredible" in current situation
MGP

Honda: Teams' title would be "incredible" in current situation

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.