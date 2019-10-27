MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Rossi: Lack of top speed caused me to fade at Phillip Island

shares
comments
Rossi: Lack of top speed caused me to fade at Phillip Island
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 1:20 PM

Valentino Rossi said Yamaha's straightline speed deficit cost him a lot during MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix and was a big reason for why he finished only eighth.

Rossi had taken the lead at the start of what was his 400th grand prix appearance, but could only keep first place for three laps before he was overtaken by Cal Crutchlow and several others in quick succession.

The 40-year-old was part of the group fighting for fourth, which became third after Maverick Vinales's last-lap crash, but he was only able to salvage eighth.

While Rossi said that this race was better than Motegi, where he struggled before crashing out, he was severely hindered because "every lap I lost one position in the straight".

Read Also:

"Was a great start, very good way to celebrate my 400th grand prix, to stay a little bit in front," said Rossi. "At the end, for sure, the result is not fantastic but I was not so far from [Jack] Miller, who arrived on the podium.

"I was able to ride in a better way, I was more competitive compared to the last weekend. Anyway, we need more, we need to be stronger.

"The problem is, every lap I lost one position in the straight. We are a big group but if I am not able to resist, or re-overtake during the lap, in the next lap the guy behind overtook me another time because I was for sure slowest in the straight of all the group.

"Unfortunately in some places I was not strong enough every lap to recover. At the end I tried to ride smooth and not lose because I had other bikes behind."

Rossi added that having rear grip problems has been the "theme of the second half of the season" and that he is yet to find a solution to it.

"Here we found a good balance of the bike and in braking and inserting corners I was very well placed with the front," he added.

"But we lacked a bit of grip at the rear, which is the theme of the second half of the season, which for the moment we can't solve. We have to think about this and we have to try to improve".

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Crutchlow: 2018 Phillip Island crash "haunted me for a year"

Previous article

Crutchlow: 2018 Phillip Island crash "haunted me for a year"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Thu 24 Oct
19:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
00:05
15:05
FP3 Fri 25 Oct
19:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 26 Oct
23:25
14:25
WU Sat 26 Oct
18:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 26 Oct
19:20
10:20
Q2 Sat 26 Oct
19:45
10:45
Race Sun 27 Oct
00:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton texted absent Bonnington for set-up advice

2
Formula 1

Brawn: Reverse grid plan rejection shows F1's "classic problem"

1h
3
Formula 1

Williams: Beating Haas, Alfa "realistic" target in Mexico

36m
4
NASCAR Cup

Tifft hospitalized prior to first Martinsville practice

5
NASCAR Cup

Matt Tifft to remain out while seeking medical consultations

24m

Latest videos

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

Latest news

Rossi: Lack of top speed caused me to fade at Phillip Island
MGP

Rossi: Lack of top speed caused me to fade at Phillip Island

Crutchlow: 2018 Phillip Island crash "haunted me for a year"
MGP

Crutchlow: 2018 Phillip Island crash "haunted me for a year"

Vinales would "rather end up on the ground than second"
MGP

Vinales would "rather end up on the ground than second"

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash
MGP

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash

Australian GP - the race as it happened
MGP

Australian GP - the race as it happened

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.