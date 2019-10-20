MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Rivola admits "anger" amid more Aprilia reliability woes

shares
comments
Rivola admits "anger" amid more Aprilia reliability woes
By:
Oct 20, 2019, 1:18 PM

Aprilia racing department CEO Massimo Rivola has admitted his "anger" at the MotoGP team's recent reliability woes, following a Japanese Grand Prix outing compromised by engine issues.

The outfit revealed riders Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone both encountered issues with their engines in the Motegi race, despite running new units.

Espargaro, who had qualified ninth, began to tumble down the order almost immediately in the race and toiled to an eventual 15th place, whereas Iannone crashed at the sharp Turn 11 right-hander - with the team indicating his accident was caused by an engine-related problem.

The two problems add to the RS-GP's dubious reliability record, coming just two weeks after Espargaro retired from the Thailand race due to an electrical issue.

Rivola, who joined Aprilia in the off-season after a long stint with Ferrari, elected to address the media after the Motegi race in place of his two riders.

"The start was good, but we immediately realised that there was a problem because Aleix did not have the pace of this morning [warm-up]," Rivola explained.

"Andrea crashed because of a problem with the engine and also Aleix had a problem with the engine.

"They were two new units and we really need to understand what happened: we will completely disassemble them to find out what the nature of the problem was and if the engines will still be usable in the next races.

"It's true that we are at the end of the current engine's lifespan, but we must try to finish the season in the best possible way. Aleix's performances have been very good in this period, and we can reap encouraging results.

"We always see him in Q2, and not finishing the races gives me much anger because we cannot express our true potential."

Rivola said he was in the process of figuring out a way to "improve quality and processes, and have a more reliable and competitive product".

Asked whether the MotoGP team is in need of an increased budget, Rivola said: "Of course Aprilia is part of a very strong group [Piaggio Group], which can do that - but I believe that we must earn the trust of the Piaggio Group and these things don't help us.

"Having problems when you could've performed well means we can't go home and sleep well because we've made mistakes and it's up to us to solve them."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Quartararo was given rookie season target of '50 to 90 points'

Previous article

Quartararo was given rookie season target of '50 to 90 points'
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Aleix Espargaro , Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

18 Oct - 20 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 18 Oct
18:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 18 Oct
23:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 19 Oct
18:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 19 Oct
22:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 19 Oct
23:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 19 Oct
23:30
15:30
WU Sun 20 Oct
17:40
09:40
Race Sun 20 Oct
23:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution

2h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

3
Supercars

Penske hit with $250,000 fine, points penalty for Bathurst breach

4
Formula 1

Grosjean: Split-screen can fix F1's midfield TV coverage

5
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez sees off Quartararo threat

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

Latest news

Rivola admits "anger" amid more Aprilia reliability woes
MGP

Rivola admits "anger" amid more Aprilia reliability woes

Quartararo was given rookie season target of '50 to 90 points'
MGP

Quartararo was given rookie season target of '50 to 90 points'

Dovizioso braked "like a stupid rider" in Quartararo chase
MGP

Dovizioso braked "like a stupid rider" in Quartararo chase

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez sees off Quartararo threat
MGP

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez sees off Quartararo threat

Rabat withdraws from Japanese GP after penalty
MGP

Rabat withdraws from Japanese GP after penalty

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.