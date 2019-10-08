MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Exasperated Espargaro says Aprilia failures "can't happen"

shares
comments
Exasperated Espargaro says Aprilia failures "can't happen"
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 9:27 AM

Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro says persistent mechanical failures "cannot happen anymore", after retiring from the Thailand Grand Prix with an electronics problem.

Espargaro was battling Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and on course for a likely top-10 finish when he was forced to peel into the pits two-thirds of the way through the 26-lap Buriram event.

"It was an electronic failure," he explained. "The gearbox was not working, the engine brake was completely locked and I had no control of the throttle. It was almost impossible to arrive to the pit box.

"We have to keep working in a better way, try to understand what happened during the race. We've had a couple of problems this year already, technically.

"This cannot happen. It cannot happen because we are a big brand, and this cannot happen anymore.

"I hope we can finish the season in a better way, and for me next season is crucial, so I can't wait to work with the new bike and see if it's better."

Read Also:

Espargaro, who has openly spoken of his frustration at the way Aprilia's 2019 season has unfolded, cut a dejected and disconsolate figure in the pitlane after retiring.

"It sounds not good when somebody says about himself that he is doing very good, but I feel like this," he said. "I feel that I am riding very good and I am stressing the RS-GP at the maximum level possible.

"My teammate [Andrea Iannone, who finished 15th] is a very fast guy and you can see that difference between me and him in just 18 laps.

"I'm very proud how I am riding, how I am managing the race, but it is not depending on me, if the bike stops [there's] nothing I can do. I was very frustrated."

The Buriram DNF marked at least the eighth time that Espargaro has retired from a race due to a technical issue since having joined Aprilia in 2017,

When it was put to him by Motorsport.com that he was encountering mechanical failures considerably more often than his peers on the MotoGP grid, Espargaro said: "I was thinking exactly the same - especially on the race, sometimes you can use an old engine on Friday and [a failure] can happen, but on the race you cannot see that. I am very unlucky."

Next article
Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto

Previous article

Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Drivers Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
22:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
03:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
22:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
02:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
03:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
03:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
22:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
03:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko

2h
2
World Superbike

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

2h
3
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay backs aeroscreen after wet test on road course

4
Formula 1

Is McLaren's return to Mercedes a humiliation?

32m
5
Formula 1

Mercedes to bring "minor upgrades" to Japanese GP

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

Latest news

Exasperated Espargaro says Aprilia failures "can't happen"
MGP

Exasperated Espargaro says Aprilia failures "can't happen"

Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto
MOT2

Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto

Marquez, Honda in advanced talks over new contract
MGP

Marquez, Honda in advanced talks over new contract

Espargaro: "Impossible" comeback worth it for three points
MGP

Espargaro: "Impossible" comeback worth it for three points

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo
MGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.