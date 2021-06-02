The current Moto2 world championship leader will remain in the KTM fold to make his premier class debut, while also returning to Tech 3 having competed for the French team in 2017 and 2018 in the intermediate category.

Fresh from his first win of the 2021 Moto2 campaign last time out in Mugello, Gardner will also follow in the footsteps of his father Wayne, who won the 1987 500cc world title in a top-class career which ran between 1983 to 1992.

Gardner is naturally delighted with the deal knowing his MotoGP future is secured, meaning he can focus on fighting for this year’s Moto2 world title.

“I’m extremely happy that KTM have given me this opportunity. It’s a dream come true for me and what we have worked for up until this point,” Gardner, who leads the Moto2 standings by six points, said. “It’s an incredible chance for me and I cannot wait to ride the bike.

“I just want to thank KTM for believing in me. Right now we need to focus on finishing 2021 in a strong way. I want to thank also everyone who has supported me to reach MotoGP. We’re just getting started.”

Gardner also becomes the latest name to reach MotoGP in KTM’s rider academy ladder, following on from current KTM MotoGP factory riders Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder. On Tuesday, Binder agreed a new three-year deal to stay with the factory KTM squad until the end of 2024.

“It’s a real pleasure for us to bring Remy to MotoGP next season because we knew about his speed and ability for Moto2 and he has confirmed that potential,” Pit Beirer, KTM’s motorsport director, said.

“We believe there is much more to come from him and it’s important he has this opportunity to keep growing. Remy is a typical racer. He’s super-determined and never gives up. He’s exciting to watch and we’re looking forward to working with him in this next step.

“Again, we’re also showing that the KTM GP Academy can give the right opportunity for riders that want to go all the way.”

Remy Gardner, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Tech 3 signing up Gardner for 2022, it means either Iker Lecuona or Danilo Petrucci is set to leave the team at the end of this season.

Lecuona joined Tech 3 from the final round of the 2019 MotoGP season, while Petrucci arrived from the factory Ducati squad at the start of this year.

“Although we are flat out into our 2021 campaign, having done six races with pretty good results at the last two rounds, we as well also have to think what will be our future,” Herve Poncharal, Tech 3 team manager, said.

“Winston Churchill said, to govern is to foresee and I think we have to think about what could be the ideal line up for 2022.

“With Red Bull and KTM we have an incredible tool, starting from the Rookies Cup, going to the Moto3 world championship teams and then of course the official Moto2 team and therefore it was important to secure Remy Gardner, who is now leading the Moto2 world championship, having won the last round in Mugello in a very smart way.

“It was wise and good to secure him and to give him the chance to finally reach his dream, which is riding in MotoGP. We are very proud, happy and confident to welcome Remy. We believe he will be a strong asset to the KTM MotoGP line up and I think having taken this decision is going to help Remy to focus 100% on his Moto2 world championship and will also help us, the Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing Team, to focus on our 2021 season.”

