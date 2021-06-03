Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to the Barcelona this weekend for the Catalan Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for what is the seventh round of the 2021 season.

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more

The championship took a major turn at Mugello last weekend as Yamaha Fabio Quartararo romped to victory from pole position, capitalising on an early exit for Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Yamaha and Ducati are again expected to battle for victory at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a track where the two manufacturers have enjoyed plenty of success in the last five years.

Judging by the form in Italy, Suzukis of Alex Rins and reigning champion Joan Mir could also be in the fray, while KTM could potentially continue its resurgence at the Spanish venue.

It would also be interesting to see how the recovering Marc Marquez performs in his home country after crashing out of the previous two races.

Honda currently sits just three points clear of Aprilia in fifth place in the manufacturers' standings following a torrid start to the year, with Takaaki Nakagami's fourth-place finish in Jerez the marque's best result so far.

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:30

 08:30 09:30

03:30

 00:30

17:30

16:30

13:00

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm up: 08:30 - 08:50  BST
  • Race: 12:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm up: 09:30 - 09:50 CEST
  • Race: 13:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:30 - 03:50 ET / 00:30 - 00:50 PT
  • Race:  07:00 ET / 04:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:30 - 17:50 AEST
  • Race: 21:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:30 - 16:50 JST
  • Race: 20:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 13:00 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Related video

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

Previous article

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

9h
2
Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

14h
3
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

17h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

1d
5
World Superbike

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"

15h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more

1h
Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

22h
Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Jun 1, 2021
Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now

Jun 1, 2021
Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Jun 1, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Gardner to debut with Tech3 KTM in 2022 00:38
MotoGP
19h

MotoGP: Gardner to debut with Tech3 KTM in 2022

MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024 00:27
MotoGP
Jun 1, 2021

MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier 07:12
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Barcelona 01:48
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Barcelona

MotoGP: Quartararo says Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death 00:37
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo says Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism Monza
DTM

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.