Jerez MotoGP: Petrucci tops red-flagged FP2

Like FP1, the afternoon session was controlled for the majority by Marc Marquez, whose 1m38.154s kept him on top for most of the 45-minute running.

It was Marquez who improved first as the final fast laps started, but he was only faster by seven thousandths of a second and Cal Crutchlow soon demoted him.

The Briton was then beaten by Petrucci, who set a time of 1m37.909s with just three minutes on the clock and shortly before the session was red-flagged.

The stoppage was caused by Karel Abraham and Bradley Smith crashing at Turn 5 in quick succession with the former's Avintia Ducati bike and lots of debris left on track.

The break lasted only a few minutes and the field had time for one more fast lap, but the majority of the top riders couldn't improve, and Petrucci ended up topping the session.

Dovizioso was second as he beat Crutchlow by 0.001s with Marquez taking fourth.

The Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo improved after the red flag to secure fifth and sixth respectively followed by three more Hondas: wildcard Stefan Bradl, LCR's Takaaki Nakagami and Jorge Lorenzo.

The same nine riders are currently in the top 10 of the overall classification as well, with the final Q2 spot currently belonging to Jack Miller - who was 11th-fastest in FP2, narrowly beaten by Pramac Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Pol Espargaro was the top KTM in 12th as his teammate Johann Zarco suffered his second crash of the day at Turn 2. Tech 3 rider Hafizh Syahrin also fell and completed just three laps in the session.

Joan Mir also crashed and was only 17th but still close to teammate Alex Rins, who took 16th as neither Suzuki finished in the overall top 10.

After taking 16th in FP1, Valentino Rossi continued to struggle as he only took 14th in FP2.

FP2 results