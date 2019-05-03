Sign in
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Petrucci tops red-flagged FP2

Jerez MotoGP: Petrucci tops red-flagged FP2
By:
26m ago

Danilo Petrucci led his factory Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso in second MotoGP practice at Jerez, which was red-flagged shortly before the end.

Like FP1, the afternoon session was controlled for the majority by Marc Marquez, whose 1m38.154s kept him on top for most of the 45-minute running.

It was Marquez who improved first as the final fast laps started, but he was only faster by seven thousandths of a second and Cal Crutchlow soon demoted him.

The Briton was then beaten by Petrucci, who set a time of 1m37.909s with just three minutes on the clock and shortly before the session was red-flagged.

The stoppage was caused by Karel Abraham and Bradley Smith crashing at Turn 5 in quick succession with the former's Avintia Ducati bike and lots of debris left on track.

The break lasted only a few minutes and the field had time for one more fast lap, but the majority of the top riders couldn't improve, and Petrucci ended up topping the session.

Dovizioso was second as he beat Crutchlow by 0.001s with Marquez taking fourth.

The Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo improved after the red flag to secure fifth and sixth respectively followed by three more Hondas: wildcard Stefan Bradl, LCR's Takaaki Nakagami and Jorge Lorenzo.

The same nine riders are currently in the top 10 of the overall classification as well, with the final Q2 spot currently belonging to Jack Miller - who was 11th-fastest in FP2, narrowly beaten by Pramac Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Pol Espargaro was the top KTM in 12th as his teammate Johann Zarco suffered his second crash of the day at Turn 2. Tech 3 rider Hafizh Syahrin also fell and completed just three laps in the session.

Joan Mir also crashed and was only 17th but still close to teammate Alex Rins, who took 16th as neither Suzuki finished in the overall top 10.

After taking 16th in FP1, Valentino Rossi continued to struggle as he only took 14th in FP2.

FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 18 1'37.909  
2 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 17 1'38.006 0.097
3 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 20 1'38.104 0.195
4 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 21 1'38.147 0.238
5 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 18 1'38.241 0.332
6 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 21 1'38.370 0.461
7 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 20 1'38.373 0.464
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19 1'38.414 0.505
9 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 19 1'38.445 0.536
10 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 17 1'38.593 0.684
11 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 23 1'38.606 0.697
12 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 18 1'38.635 0.726
13 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 19 1'38.676 0.767
14 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 1'38.681 0.772
15 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 19 1'38.721 0.812
16 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 22 1'38.747 0.838
17 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 20 1'38.789 0.880
18 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 1'38.900 0.991
19 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 21 1'39.110 1.201
20 France Johann Zarco KTM 17 1'39.366 1.457
21 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 16 1'39.532 1.623
22 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 21 1'39.774 1.865
23 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 15 1'39.904 1.995
24 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 3 1'40.894 2.985
