Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1

shares
comments
Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1
By:
12m ago

Honda rider Marc Marquez beat his teammate Jorge Lorenzo to top the opening MotoGP practice session at Jerez as Valentino Rossi was a lowly 18th.

Marquez led nearly the entire 45-minute session as he took the lead with his second flying lap, and stayed in front until just two minutes remained on the clock.

His teammate Lorenzo was then able to demote him by two tenths with a 1m38.045s, but Marquez fought back just as the chequered flag fell.

Marquez first lowered the benchmark by a tenth and then slightly improved once again on his last lap to end the session with a 1m37.921s, the only rider below the 1m38s barrier.

Lorenzo completed a Repsol Honda 1-2 with Maverick Vinales, whose Yamaha team used a winglet by the rear tyre similar to that of Ducati's controversial solution, taking third, 0.191s off the pace.

LCR's Takaaki Nakagami - who topped post-season testing at Jerez last year - took an impressive fourth to bring a third Honda into the top four, narrowly beating lead Ducati man Andrea Dovizioso.

SRT Yamaha duo Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli were sixth and ninth, sandwiching the Ducati GP19s of Jack Miller, who seemingly had arm-pump issues during the session, and Danilo Petrucci. The top 10 was completed by Suzuki's Alex Rins.

Johann Zarco was the top KTM in 12th but the Frenchman's session ended in a crash, the only rider to fall in FP1.

Aleix Espargaro was the fastest Aprilia rider, which also tested a rear tyre winglet, in 14th.

Honda tester Stefan Bradl kicked off his first wildcard of the season in 15th while Bradley Smith made his second appearance in 19th, right behind Rossi, who was 1.459s off the pace in 18th.

FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 18 1'37.921  
2 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 19 1'38.045 0.124
3 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 17 1'38.112 0.191
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 21 1'38.134 0.213
5 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 19 1'38.150 0.229
6 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 21 1'38.209 0.288
7 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 15 1'38.464 0.543
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 19 1'38.474 0.553
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 19 1'38.478 0.557
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 1'38.534 0.613
11 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 19 1'38.800 0.879
12 France Johann Zarco KTM 19 1'38.897 0.976
13 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 21 1'38.905 0.984
14 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 1'38.942 1.021
15 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 21 1'38.975 1.054
16 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 18 1'39.064 1.143
17 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 19 1'39.141 1.220
18 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 1'39.380 1.459
19 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 18 1'39.410 1.489
20 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 20 1'39.667 1.746
21 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 17 1'39.675 1.754
22 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 17 1'39.949 2.028
23 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 18 1'40.313 2.392
24 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 18 1'41.093 3.172
View full results
Next article
Iannone: Espargaro's bike development approach "not productive"

Previous article

Iannone: Espargaro's bike development approach "not productive"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event FP1
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Red Bull "is what it is today" thanks to Renault - Abiteboul
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "is what it is today" thanks to Renault - Abiteboul

53m ago
Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve Article
Formula 1

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1 Article
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1

Latest videos
Pre-season testing of the 1990 Rothmans Honda NSR500 02:56
MotoGP

Pre-season testing of the 1990 Rothmans Honda NSR500

Apr 26, 2019
Start of Dutch Bike GP 1986, 250cc 03:13
MotoGP

Start of Dutch Bike GP 1986, 250cc

Apr 22, 2019

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1

Iannone: Espargaro's bike development approach "not productive"
MotoGP

Iannone: Espargaro's bike development approach "not productive"

Marquez: Honda has fixed Austin crash problem
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda has fixed Austin crash problem

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.