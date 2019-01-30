Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli: Having same bike as Rossi will help us both

shares
comments
Morbidelli: Having same bike as Rossi will help us both
By:
47m ago

Franco Morbidelli believes that riding a similar specification of Yamaha in the 2019 MotoGP season as his mentor Valentino Rossi will be beneficial for both riders.

Morbidelli, the 2017 Moto2 champion and 2018's top MotoGP rookie with the Marc VDS team, has joined the newly-formed Petronas SRT team for this season.

He will ride the same 2019 Yamaha bike as factory riders Rossi and Maverick Vinales, marking a change of strategy compared to previous years, when previous satellite team Tech 3 ran older machinery.

That will allow sharing of information among the riders which can be helpful, according to Morbidelli, who added that it also gives him extra motivation.

"It helps us both," said the 24-year-old during Monday's Petronas SRT season launch. "Much more help for me than him, but we can share information, we can share impressions and it is useful for me and for him.

"Of course it is a motivation as well to ride his same bike and to try to make perfect job, try to beat him and everyone else on track. It is our aim and it is what we are trying to do."

Read Also:

Morbidelli impressed during his first outings with the Yamaha in winter testing, taking sixth at both Valencia and Jerez.

He praised the M1 for being user-friendly, adding that he always feels he can do more with the bike.

"With Yamaha you always have the feeling of having a margin," said Morbidelli. "Even when you put on a new tyre you think you could have squeezed a little more.

"The point I want to get to is to put in the new tyre and know that I've given everything.

"It's a very sweet bike, and when you put in new rubber and you feel the grip, it's incredible how good it feels."

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Lorenzo: 2019 "same situation" as Yamaha debut with Rossi

Previous article

Lorenzo: 2019 "same situation" as Yamaha debut with Rossi
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Franco Morbidelli
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , SIC Racing Team
Author David Gruz

Red zone: trending stories

F1's 2019 rules changes you may have missed
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1's 2019 rules changes you may have missed

2h ago
The seven big races Alonso still needs to win Article
IMSA

The seven big races Alonso still needs to win

Mercedes sets date for first run of 2019 F1 car Article
Formula 1

Mercedes sets date for first run of 2019 F1 car

Latest videos
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019
Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch

Jan 17, 2019

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now

News in depth
Morbidelli: Having same bike as Rossi will help us both
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Having same bike as Rossi will help us both

Lorenzo: 2019
MotoGP

Lorenzo: 2019 "same situation" as Yamaha debut with Rossi

New Yamaha MotoGP team reveals livery for debut season
MotoGP

New Yamaha MotoGP team reveals livery for debut season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.