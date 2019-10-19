MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
WU in
12 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Outpacing Quartararo among "most difficult things in the world"

shares
comments
Outpacing Quartararo among "most difficult things in the world"
By:
Oct 19, 2019, 11:01 AM

Franco Morbidelli has described outqualifying his Petronas Yamaha MotoGP teammate Fabio Quartararo as “one of the most difficult things in the world”, after both made the front row in Motegi.

Quartararo has been a one-lap sensation in his rookie campaign in 2019, taking four pole positions and becoming MotoGP’s youngest-ever pole-sitter.

Motegi marked only the third time all season that Morbidelli had beaten his stablemate in qualifying, as both he and Quartararo came within two tenths of champion Marc Marquez’s pole lap on a still somewhat damp circuit.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether a rare qualifying victory over Quartararo came as a boost, Morbidelli said: “I think to beat Fabio on a hot lap is one of the most difficult things in the world, because he’s unbelievably fast and he is able to pull out hot laps like [he’s] drinking water! So I’m very happy about that.

"I have a decent pace so we hope for a decent race tomorrow, but I don’t want to be too trustful, first I need to put it on track and then I can say it.”

Morbidelli, who’s enjoyed a surge in form as of late, said he was “fast all day” on Friday and thus has high expectations for what is expected to be a dry race.

The Italian’s improved showings have coincided with the Yamaha M1 bike proving increasingly competitive relative to the opposition, and Morbidelli reckoned Quartararo’s successes have played a part in this.

“I think it’s a combination of two things,” he said when asked to explain Yamaha’s recent rise. “One is Fabio, because he has showed [that] with this bike it’s possible to do amazing things and be unbelievably fast. So I think he gave the right motivation to all the Yamaha riders to improve.

“And overall Yamaha of course improved the package. This brought all Yamahas much [further] ahead.”

Despite qualifying behind Morbidelli at Motegi, Quartararo was buoyed by his performance, describing his showing in mixed conditions as “better than [in] all my life, because I’ve never been fast in conditions like these”.

“We really didn't expect to finish on the front row, but after the FP4 I saw that I had a good feeling and I thought the front row was doable,” Quartararo added.

“So I'm already very happy to have done this time, considering that I really made a lot of mistakes in my fast lap.”

Additional reporting by Lena Buffa

Next article
Marquez "surpassed" by brother's "once in a lifetime" save

Previous article

Marquez "surpassed" by brother's "once in a lifetime" save

Next article

Nakagami fears tough last race with shoulder "disaster"

Nakagami fears tough last race with shoulder "disaster"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Franco Morbidelli , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

18 Oct - 20 Oct
WU Starts in
12 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 18 Oct
03:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 18 Oct
08:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 19 Oct
03:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 19 Oct
07:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 19 Oct
08:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 19 Oct
08:30
15:30
WU Sun 20 Oct
02:40
09:40
Race Sun 20 Oct
08:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

3
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

4
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez scores 10th pole of 2019

5
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

Latest news

Nakagami fears tough last race with shoulder "disaster"
MGP

Nakagami fears tough last race with shoulder "disaster"

Outpacing Quartararo among "most difficult things in the world"
MGP

Outpacing Quartararo among "most difficult things in the world"

Marquez "surpassed" by brother's "once in a lifetime" save
MOT2

Marquez "surpassed" by brother's "once in a lifetime" save

Rossi "not good enough" in braking at Motegi
MGP

Rossi "not good enough" in braking at Motegi

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez scores 10th pole of 2019
MGP

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez scores 10th pole of 2019

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.