Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2

shares
comments
Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 1:07 PM

Maverick Vinales narrowly led fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo in the second MotoGP practice session for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Vinales and Quartararo ended up over three tenths clear of Honda's Marc Marquez, who had led most of the session before being surpassed by the Yamahas late on.

Marquez ran in Vinales' wheeltracks in the opening minutes of the session to log a 1m33.171s, which was just two hundredths off Quartararo's FP1-topping effort.

The championship leader had run a new soft tyre, and held a nearly half-second lead over nearest rival Vinales until those behind him equipped fresh rubber for the closing runs of FP2.

First, Valentino Rossi closed to within three tenths of Marquez, before the other works Yamaha of Vinales recorded the first sub-1m33s attempt of the weekend.

This 1m32.775s attempt was two tenths quicker than Quartararo's first push lap on the soft rear tyre, and though the French rookie improved again at the chequered flag, he came up 0.057s short of toppling Vinales.

With the top three made up of the same riders as the morning, Rossi was best of the rest in fourth, albeit seven tenths off the pace.

Quartararo's Petronas Yamaha teammate Franco Morbidelli made it four Yamahas in the top five, while Pol Espargaro led KTM's charge in sixth place.

The two factory Ducatis of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso were seventh and eighth respectively, ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

However, Rins and Crutchlow are currently on course to miss out on automatic spots in Q2, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) within the combined classification top 10 instead on the strength of their FP1 laps.

Marquez's Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo produced an improved showing compared to the morning, but remains in 17th place - with the top 21 split by 1.6 seconds.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'32.775  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'32.832 0.057
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'33.171 0.396
4 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'33.470 0.695
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.524 0.749
6 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'33.624 0.849
7 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'33.728 0.953
8 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'33.826 1.051
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'33.874 1.099
10 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'33.907 1.132
11 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'33.950 1.175
12 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'33.956 1.181
13 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'33.998 1.223
14 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'34.003 1.228
15 51 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'34.062 1.287
16 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'34.070 1.295
17 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'34.139 1.364
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'34.206 1.431
19 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'34.229 1.454
20 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'34.362 1.587
21 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'34.381 1.606
22 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'34.843 2.068
23 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'34.935 2.160
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event FP2
Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP3 Starts in
17 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
12:25
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
16:40
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
12:25
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
16:00
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
16:40
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
17:05
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
11:50
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
16:30
14:00
Latest results Standings

