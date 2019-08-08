Mir to miss Austria MotoGP round after testing crash

The MotoGP rookie fell from his GSX-RR at the first corner late in Monday’s post-Czech Grand Prix test, and he made impact with the air fence while his bike vaulted over the barrier.

He had to be attended to by track-side medical staff, and was transferred to hospital in Brno for further checks.

With his lung still swollen, Suzuki and Mir both decided it best he miss this weekend’s Red Bull Ring race. He will not be replaced.

“It's such a shame to miss this race following the incident in the Brno Test,” said Mir.

“It was a big crash and I was transferred to the hospital for further checks because I rolled through the gravel many times and took a lot of hits.

“At the beginning I struggled to breathe because of the pulmonary contusion, but step by step I improved and now I’m feeling better.

“The next thing is to go to the Hospital Dexeus where I will undergo some more medical checks so I can be assured that everything is alright, then I will head home to recover and restart my training.

“It’s a big pity because I was feeling really good with the bike and we were completing a fantastic test. Now I have to think day by day, try to recover, and aim to be 100% for Silverstone.

“I want to keep up my momentum with the bike and continue growing in the top class.

“I must thank all the people who looked after me; from the Clinica Mobile, to the circuit medical staff, Brno hospital, and all the team members.

“Thanks also to all the fans who have sent lots of positive and supportive messages.”

The Suzuki rider secured his debut grand prix win in Austria in the 2016 Moto3 race, before going on to dominate the class the following season to win the title.

Mir currently sits 13th in the standings in his debut premier class campaign, and has managed a best finish of sixth in July’s Catalan Grand Prix.