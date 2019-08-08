MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: "Some truth" to rumours of Lorenzo Ducati return

shares
comments
Miller: "Some truth" to rumours of Lorenzo Ducati return
By:
Aug 8, 2019, 2:38 PM

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller admits that recent rumours about Jorge Lorenzo taking his ride for 2020 might have "some truth" in them.

After Danilo Petrucci renewed his contract with the factory Ducati team, Miller has been a shoo-in to continue with Pramac in 2020.

The Australian has long been expected to continue with an up-to-date bike next year  - despite his teammate Francesco Bagnaia also getting one - but he is still yet to receive an offer.

Moreover, prior to the Austrian Grand Prix, reports emerged that Jorge Lorenzo could leave Honda to make a return to Ducati with Pramac as early as 2020.

Lorenzo has had a torrid start to life at Honda, failing to finish in the top 10 in seven races before sustaining an injury that has kept him on the sidelines for four race weekends already.

Miller said that the fact that Lorenzo has "nothing" going on at Honda, and that he himself still hasn't received a new deal, suggests that the rumours might have some truth to them.

"I think there is some truth to the rumours about Lorenzo," he said.

"For sure you have to be looking at something because at the moment he's got nothing, can't ride that Honda.

"It is easy to tuck your tail between your legs and run back."

Read Also:

But Miller added that the rumours don't bother him because he believes that Pramac, and "most of Ducati" want him to stay put.

"Don't bother me at all, not one bit, I am not stressed.

"Like I said, Pramac had me on multiple meetings with them, I was on FaceTime this morning with Paolo [Campinoti, Pramac CEO] and Paolo is adamant he is keeping me so I am not too stressed.

"We'll have to wait and see but I think they are pretty adamant they don't want him [Lorenzo] either."

Miller also insisted that he doesn't see himself switching to World Superbikes next year.

"I haven't even... thought about that to be honest, that haven't even crossed my mind. I just started going good here [MotoGP] so I don't feel like leaving just yet."

"Nah, it [the contract] is coming, I ain't going to World Superbikes, like I said, I just started going here so that didn't even cross my mind."

Additional reporting by Gerald Dirnbeck

Next article
Mir to miss Austria MotoGP round after testing crash

Previous article

Mir to miss Austria MotoGP round after testing crash

Next article

Marquez says Lorenzo "needs to" persist with Honda

Marquez says Lorenzo "needs to" persist with Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing
Author David Gruz

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.