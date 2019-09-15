MotoGP
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

By:
Sep 15, 2019, 7:53 AM

Marc Marquez topped Sunday morning's MotoGP warm-up session at Misano from pole-sitter Maverick Vinales and home hero Andrea Dovizioso.

Franco Morbidelli took the early lead in the session with a couple of 1m33.8s and 1m33.7s, and the rest of the field needed several minutes to close the gap to the Petronas Yamaha rider.

Marquez eventually demoted him with a 1m33.6s, and the championship stayed ahead for the rest of the session - except for when Vinales briefly snatched the lead.

Marquez's final time was a 1m33.409s with Vinales taking second, 0.128s behind.

Dovizioso took a promising third as Ducati's difficult weekend continued - with its second-best rider, wildcard Michele Pirro, only 11th in warm-up.

Petronas Yamaha duo Fabio Quartararo and Morbidelli ended up fourth and sixth despite spending most of the session in the top three, with LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami taking fifth.

Pol Espargaro was only three tenths off the pace in seventh, beating Suzuki duo Alex Rins and Joan Mir.

Valentino Rossi was the slowest Yamaha, as he set an identical time to Pirro in 10th.

Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo continued to struggle, the two Hondas only taking 16th and 20th respectively.

Espargaro's KTM teammate Johann Zarco crashed at Turn 1 before he could set a laptime and did not re-enter the track for the rest of the session, clearly suffering from pain in his right leg after the accident.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'33.409  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'33.537 0.128
3 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'33.661 0.252
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'33.682 0.273
5 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'33.684 0.275
6 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.695 0.286
7 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'33.717 0.308
8 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'33.919 0.510
9 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'33.945 0.536
10 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'33.953 0.544
11 51 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'33.953 0.544
12 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'34.0 0.591
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'34.092 0.683
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'34.361 0.952
15 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'34.446 1.037
16 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'34.475 1.066
17 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'34.585 1.176
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'34.602 1.193
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'34.674 1.265
20 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'34.864 1.455
21 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'34.994 1.585
  5 France Johann Zarco KTM    
Series MotoGP

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event WU
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 14 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
00:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
05:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

