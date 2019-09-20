MotoGP
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

shares
comments
Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 4:59 PM

Marc Marquez admits he knew there was a “very big chance” he would crash in Friday practice for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix as he tried to discover the hard front tyre’s limits.

The Honda rider dominated Friday’s running with a lap of 1m46.889s set in FP1, which put him over a second clear of the field on the combined timesheets.

Read Also:

Rain is forecast for Saturday, but the race should be run in conditions similar to those experienced in second practice, with Marquez keen to explore what front tyre option would be viable on Sunday.

He suffered a low-speed crash at Turn 8, but revealed afterwards he knew there was a high chance this would occur as he would “rather take some risks” to see if there was “some warnings” from it.

“The team and I knew that I will have a very big chance to crash in the afternoon,” he said. “Why? Because I tried the hard front tyre.

"Looks like Sunday conditions will be similar to today, so I said to the team I’d rather take some risks this afternoon and if we have some warnings, I prefer to have [them] this afternoon than on Sunday.

“And that’s what I did. First run I went out on the hard front tyre was ok. Then in the second run on the downhill [braking in Turn 8] I lose the front.

“With the hard front you have a little less grip on the edge, and then I touched a little bit the white line and I lost the front. But it’s what I say to the team: I prefer to have this warning this afternoon than in the race.

“Ok, it was not the best way to try [to find the limit] but it’s the best way to choose the correct option for the race.”

Slider
List

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
1/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
2/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
3/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
4/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
5/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
6/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
7/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
8/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
9/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
10/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
11/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
12/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
13/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
14/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
15/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
16/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
17/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
18/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
19/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
20/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
21/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crashes
22/22

Photo by: Miquel Liso

Marquez says he was forced into this method because he was “on the limit” with the hard front in the cooler FP1 and needed to know where the “temperature limit” was, as it also didn’t work during the scorching Misano weekend.

“We tried [the hard front] because in FP1 I had some graining with the medium,“ he added. “But in the last run I tried the medium again and the graining was not so bad. Just we were on the limit with that hard tyre.

“Also, we had the option to use it at Misano, and in Misano it was very hot, but it was not working [properly]. And here [at Aragon] it looks like [there] is better grip on the track, but also less temperature.

“So we were on the limit, and we were trying to understand where was the limit and we understand that [the heat in FP2] was the temperature limit. If it’s colder we cannot use.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Lorenzo: Physical condition not behind poor form

Lorenzo: Physical condition not behind poor form

Marquez's Aragon pace "hurts" MotoGP rivals

Marquez's Aragon pace "hurts" MotoGP rivals
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

