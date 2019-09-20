MotoGP
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez 1.6s clear in first practice

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez 1.6s clear in first practice
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 8:48 AM

Marc Marquez set a blistering pace in opening practice for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix, going 1.6 seconds faster than his nearest rival.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez quickly put himself 1.1s up on the field with a benchmark of 1m48.771s early on in the 45-minute Friday morning session, before working his way down to a 1m48.712s and then a 1m48.487s.

That was the quickest time until the closing minutes, when the reigning champion equipped a soft rear tyre to fire in a 1m47.030s - going two seconds faster than anyone else.

Marquez subsequently made one final improvement, posting a 1m46.689s to eclipse last year's pole position time set by Jorge Lorenzo and coming within two tenths of the all-time record Marquez himself set back in 2015.

Just one rider was able to come within two seconds of Marquez's fastest time, Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who ended up 1.617s adrift of the pace with his final flyer.

Misano runner-up Fabio Quartararo was next on the Petronas Yamaha, 2.001s slower than Marquez, and 0.019s ahead of Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso. 

Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Joan Mir (Suzuki) set identical times to end up fifth and sixth, Miller's time being set first, ahead of Danilo Petrucci's Ducati.

The top 10 was completed by Pol Espargaro on the best of the KTMs, Franco Morbidelli on the second Petronas Yamaha and Takaaki Nakagami's LCR Honda.

Alex Rins was 12th-fastest on the second Suzuki, the early part of his session having been disrupted by a mechanical problem that required him to pull off the track.

Valentino Rossi endured a low-key start to the weekend in 17th place, over three seconds off the pace, while Mika Kallio began his tenure as Johann Zarco's replacement at KTM in 19th.

Lorenzo was 23rd and slowest on the second of the works Hondas, four seconds off the pace and behind Aprilia wildcard Bradley Smith.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'46.869  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'48.486 1.617
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'48.870 2.001
4 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'48.889 2.020
5 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'49.101 2.232
6 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'49.101 2.232
7 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'49.230 2.361
8 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'49.30 2.431
9 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'49.304 2.435
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'49.443 2.574
11 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'49.445 2.576
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'49.508 2.639
13 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'49.565 2.696
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'49.607 2.738
15 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'49.709 2.840
16 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'49.809 2.940
17 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'49.913 3.044
18 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'50.122 3.253
19 82 Mika Kallio KTM 1'50.128 3.259
20 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'50.155 3.286
21 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'50.418 3.549
22 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 1'50.455 3.586
23 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'51.034 4.165
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event FP1
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

