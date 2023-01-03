Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
MotoGP News

Marc Marquez admits broken right arm "will never be normal"

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says it has been “difficult to realise” his arm injury and admits it “will never be a normal arm” again after so many operations.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez admits broken right arm "will never be normal"
Listen to this article

Marquez badly broke his right arm in 2020 at the season-opening Spanish GP, and ultimately missed the entire season having been forced to have surgery three times on the injury.

Those operations left him with a right humerus that had rotated over 30 degrees from its original position, which was hindering him on his bike when he made his return three rounds into 2021.

Despite winning three times that season, Marquez felt he needed a fourth major operation on the arm midway through 2022 to have the bone rebroken and set back to its original position – something which forced him to take six races out following the Italian GP.

Returning in September at Aragon, Marquez scored a pole position in Japan, claimed his 100th career MotoGP podium in Australia and ended the season 57 points clear of the next-best Honda rider in the standings.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com last November in Valencia, Marquez says he "needs to accept" the limitations he will always have in his right arm despite the fact he is physically better than he was back in 2020.

"Of course, many times you think a lot of things about your arm," he said. "And many times, it's difficult to realise sometimes or admit that you have this injury.

"But, in the end you must say, 'OK, this is what I have'. It's true that I had the fourth surgery, it's true that an arm that has been opened four times will never be a normal arm, because you have some limitations.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But then you need to accept those limitations, try to compensate with your body, with different things.

"I'm not thinking a lot about it, just I'm thinking more how to improve, about how to manage it, how to adapt."

Read Also:

Reflecting on the decision to have a fourth operation on his arm and miss more races, Marquez was left satisfied it was "correct" as he mentally couldn't face another winter of recovery.

"For me, looking at this season, the sentence is this: I chose the correct decision, because one option was to finish the season and let's see," he added.

"But now, thinking that it could have been Valencia and then an operation and then a full winter with recovery, I was not ready to do it – on the mental side also.

"So, I chose the correct option to take the operation, to break my arm again and put it straight.

"For the future, we will see if I have enough power, enough strength, enough possibilities to fight for the championship. Life is better, coming in a normal way."

shares
comments
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Previous article

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years Prime
MotoGP

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Alex Marquez ‘didn’t agree’ with being moved to LCR Honda
MotoGP

Alex Marquez ‘didn’t agree’ with being moved to LCR Honda

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
MotoGP

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title
MotoGP

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike Valencia November testing
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike

Latest news

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss

As the Formula 1 team principal merry-go-round unfolded in the final throes of 2022, one chair at the top table was left unclaimed heading into the new year.

Jordan Anderson Racing adds second NASCAR Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jordan Anderson Racing adds second NASCAR Xfinity team

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport has expanded and will field two full-time entries during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up and Monaco Formula 3 Grand Prix winner Michel Ferte has died, aged 64, after a short illness.

Porsche boss says "very sporty hybrid" 911 is coming
Automotive Automotive

Porsche boss says "very sporty hybrid" 911 is coming

Company chairman Oliver Blume says Porsche intends to "add a very sporty hybridization to the 911".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years Prime

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team came into MotoGP with a bang in 2019 as regular front-runners, with wonder rookie Fabio Quartararo mounting a title challenge in 2020. But it all went wrong for the Razlan Razali-helmed squad as the team changed hands and tumbled down the order - and RNF Racing plans to right this in 2023

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2023
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.