Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Argentina GP: Weekend schedule altered again as freight delays continue
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Freight delays will allow Nakagami to contest MotoGP Argentina GP

The ongoing freight delays impacting the 2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix will allow LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami to race after he tested negative for COVID-19.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Freight delays will allow Nakagami to contest MotoGP Argentina GP
Listen to this article

The Japanese rider was ruled out of this weekend’s third round of the 2022 season when he returned a positive COVID-19 PCR test on Monday before he was due to fly from Spain to Argentina.

Subsequent COVID tests also produced a positive result.

However, having shown no symptoms, Nakagami continued testing every two days since his initial positive result and has now returned several negative ones.

With the ongoing freight delays forcing the schedule to be altered this weekend, Nakagami is now on a plane to Termas de Rio Honda and is due in the paddock on Saturday for the start of a hectic day of running.

A brief statement from LCR team boss Lucio Cecchinello read: “Early this week before flying to Argentina, Taka tested positive, but with high CT value which indicates low viral charge and he was asymptomatic.

“It was decided, together with our medical consultant, to repeat the test every couple of days.

“Nakagami has now returned a number of negative tests and will be arriving to the paddock on Saturday morning in time for the beginning of track action as agreed with IRTA and Dorna.”

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: MotoGP

Friday’s running at the Argentina GP was totally nerfed as a technical issue with a cargo plane carrying freight from Indonesia to Termas de Rio Hondo got stranded in Kenya on Wednesday.

After an issue with an engine valve was fixed, the flight took off from Mombasa this morning and is due to land in Argentina later tonight.

But with Gresini Racing and VR46 still awaiting all of their equipment – including its motorcycles – and other teams still to receive parts, a decision was taken to alter the weekend schedule again.

Saturday’s track action for MotoGP has now been cut down to two practice sessions lasting an hour each instead of 45 minutes each and will get underway at 12:35pm local time (4:35pm BST), with qualifying at 5:05pm local time (9:05pm BST).

Sunday’s warm-up session for MotoGP is now 40 minutes instead of 20 minutes, with the race times remaining unchanged.

Read Also:
shares
comments
MotoGP Argentina GP: Weekend schedule altered again as freight delays continue
Previous article

MotoGP Argentina GP: Weekend schedule altered again as freight delays continue
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Argentina GP: Weekend schedule altered again as freight delays continue Argentinian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Weekend schedule altered again as freight delays continue

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Takaaki Nakagami More from
Takaaki Nakagami
Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Qatar GP
MotoGP

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
MotoGP

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season

Nakagami tops first day of 2022 MotoGP pre-season testing Jerez November testing
Video Inside
MotoGP

Nakagami tops first day of 2022 MotoGP pre-season testing

Team LCR More from
Team LCR
LCR unveils Alex Marquez's 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

LCR unveils Alex Marquez's 2022 MotoGP bike

Alex Marquez “needs to accept” difficult recent MotoGP results
MotoGP

Alex Marquez “needs to accept” difficult recent MotoGP results

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Latest news

Freight delays will allow Nakagami to contest MotoGP Argentina GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Freight delays will allow Nakagami to contest MotoGP Argentina GP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Weekend schedule altered again as freight delays continue
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Weekend schedule altered again as freight delays continue

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane

Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.