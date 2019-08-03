Honda bosses left "angry" with Marquez risk-taking

Marquez was the first rider to switch to slicks on the drying Brno surface midway through Q2, and went on to take pole by a margin of 2.5 seconds despite rain falling again late in the session.

However, Marquez admits the team's “target” was not pole, and that his comfortable 58-point lead in the championship meant he “didn't need” to risk as much as he did.

“After analysing the situation I took a risk that I didn't need and I already see in parc ferme that some members of the team were very happy, but some of them – the important ones – the ones that push me more, they were angry because I took too much risk," he admitted.

“The target was the front row, not the pole position. Pole position of course is important, but the target was done [without the final lap].

“The team did a good job with the strategy, they were prepared with the second bike, all the mechanics were in the correct positions. I went out and the problem was it started to rain, couple of spots of rain on the visor but the chance was there.

“The decision was there and I tried to do my 100 percent, and lucky for me [I got] pole position. But I feel much, much better because I didn't crash, and this is the most important.”

When asked if he pushed so hard in qualifying to make a point to his rivals for the race, Marquez said this was not the case, and that Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller's pace on slicks forced his hand.

He also admits if a similar situation arises in the future, he will concede his push for pole.

“Jack was coming with the slicks and I know he was coming with the slicks, but I don't know if he was improving a lot or not,” Marquez added. “And then I was just trying to find my limit.

“But the last lap, for example, is the one that if there is a next time, I will not do it [again], because my target was the front row and in the last lap I took too much risk.

“In the end pole by 2.5s, but the distance between first and second on the grid is the same.

“So I need to think about it, it's really good, the atmosphere was really good in the box, but the most important is Sundays - the most important is the championship.”