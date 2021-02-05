MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years

shares
comments
Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years
By:

The Honda Racing Corporation will remain in the MotoGP world championship until the end of 2026, after signing a new five-year deal with Dorna Sports.

Honda has been a mainstay in the world championship since it made its full-time return to grand prix racing's premier class in 1982, winning the title 20 times - most recently with Marc Marquez in 2019.

Honda currently fields four bikes in MotoGP, with two Repsol-backed factory team RC213Vs complimented by two riders at LCR - both of whom in 2021 will be factory-supported.

Honda's renewal with MotoGP comes as little surprise, with the Japanese marque now the third factory to commit to MotoGP beyond 2021 alongside Ducati and KTM.

"First, I would like to express my respect and gratitude to Carmelo Ezpeleta and everyone at Dorna Sports for their hard work in organising races during the COVID-19 pandemic," Noriaki Abe, Honda's managing officer of motorcycle operations, said.

"I am very pleased that we have renewed our contract to compete in MotoGP from 2022 to 2026. Honda has been competing in the FIM Grand Prix World Championship since 1959, and won its 800th grand prix last year. Honda believes MotoGP racing is vital to our motorsports activities.

"MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing - it allows us to develop various technologies, and through fierce competition, teach our engineers and nurture their skills. With these engineers working on the development of production vehicles, Honda can create better products for its customers.

"Honda will continue to bring dreams and joy to its customers worldwide through its motorsports activities, including MotoGP."

"This important announcement brings great pride to MotoGP because Honda is one of the first names that comes to our mind when we think about motorcycling racing," Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports CEO, added.

"The Japanese manufacturer has been such an important part of the past, present and future of the FIM MotoGP World Championship and this renewal reinforces, even more, the commitment between both parties."

Honda comes into 2021 with a revised factory line-up, after Pol Espargaro penned a two-year deal to join Marquez.

Marquez's participation in the start of the 2021 campaign - currently scheduled for 28 March in Qatar - remains in doubt as he continues to recover from a third operation on the right arm he broke in last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

At LCR, Marquez's Moto2 title-winning brother Alex will partner Takaaki Nakagami on current-spec machinery for the Spaniard's second season in MotoGP.

The younger Marquez brother proved to be Honda's leading light in a difficult 2020 season, scoring its only rostrums with two second-place finishes in France and the first Aragon round.

The Repsol Honda team will officially launch its 2021 season on 22 February in a virtual presentation featuring both Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

Alex Marquez's LCR colours will be unveiled on 19 February, with teammate Nakagami's 2021 launch event taking place a day after.

Though Yamaha, Suzuki and Aprilia are yet to confirm their participation in MotoGP beyond this year, they are expected to sign new deals.

Of the independent teams, currently only LCR and Gresini - which will no longer be Aprilia's factory entrant from 2022 - have confirmed they will both stay in MotoGP.

Related video

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP

Previous article

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out

11h
2
Formula 1

F1 plans to make major United States push in 2021

10h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo's snug McLaren showcases fine art of the F1 seat fit

15h
4
MotoGP

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP

17h
5
Supercars

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

1d
Latest news
Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years
MotoGP

Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years

43m
Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP
MotoGP

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP

17h
How MotoGP’s COVID protocols will work in Qatar
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s COVID protocols will work in Qatar

Feb 3, 2021
Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”

Feb 3, 2021
BT Sport extends MotoGP contract through to 2024
MotoGP

BT Sport extends MotoGP contract through to 2024

Feb 1, 2021
Latest videos
Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”
MotoGP / Breaking news

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime
MotoGP / Nostalgia

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Trending Today

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out

F1 plans to make major United States push in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 plans to make major United States push in 2021

Ricciardo's snug McLaren showcases fine art of the F1 seat fit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ricciardo's snug McLaren showcases fine art of the F1 seat fit

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?
Supercars Supercars / Opinion

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

Ferrari has set "quite clear" targets for Giovinazzi in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari has set "quite clear" targets for Giovinazzi in 2021

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport

Latest news

Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso won't return "at all costs" to MotoGP

How MotoGP’s COVID protocols will work in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

How MotoGP’s COVID protocols will work in Qatar

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.