MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties

shares
comments
Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Aug 22, 2019, 3:09 PM

Pol Espargaro says MotoGP teammate Johann Zarco’s departure from KTM at the end of this season was the “right decision” for both rider and team.

Zarco sensationally asked KTM to release him from his two-year deal at the end of the last round in Austria, amid a tough campaign aboard the RC16 which has yielded just one top 10 finish from the first 11 events.

Espargaro says he was aware of Zarco’s decision before it was made public, and praised his “very brave move”, while also acknowledging the split is best given his teammate’s current state of mind.

“He told me he was not having a good time,” Espargaro said when asked if Zarco had spoken to him about the decision.

“He was not happy and to ride this bike you need to enjoy it. As soon as you are not enjoying it, you are not fast.

“He was not in a good moment, a very bad moment, he was not happy and this was a right decision for both sides.

“But anyway it is very hard and very brave decision from Johann's side. I don't know anybody who has done this before. From both sides, it is a very brave movement.”

KTM offered Jack Miller Zarco’s seat when it looked like Jorge Lorenzo could take Miller's Pramac Ducati ride – though the Australian has since re-signed with the customer Ducati squad.

Currently, Tech 3 KTM rookie Miguel Oliveira is the likely candidate to partner Espargaro, but he is still contracted to Herve Poncheral’s squad for 2020.

Commenting on this, Oliveira says his “obligation” is to Tech3 until KTM says otherwise, and insists he would not take offence if the second works team KTM went to another rider.

“I know my obligations are with Tech 3 for 2020 at the moment,” he said. “Obviously it was a surprise for everyone to hear Zarco is not taking part in the team next year, he’s a great loss for the project, because he’s a fantastic rider – not only professionally, but also personal side.

“He’s in a tough situation at the moment. I know this could be an opportunity but it’s not up to me to decide.

“My obligations are here [at Tech3] and I will continue to believe that way until they prove to me [it’s] the other way around. It’s quite simple.

“Since May, I know what I’m doing in 2020, this is my way of thinking. This situation is quite new, last week we were all shocked about the news.

“For sure there needs to be some restructuring, but it’s not possible in one week.

“We need to wait and see the decisions, but if the decision comes it will be very quick, it will be quite simple.”

In the immediate aftermath of Zarco’s announcement, KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa moved to quell any speculation he could come out of retirement to take his place next season.

Next article
Miller admits KTM 2020 chance was "tough to turn down"

Previous article

Miller admits KTM 2020 chance was "tough to turn down"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Pol Espargaro , Johann Zarco
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

30m
2
Formula 1

F1's current process for deciding tyre spec "wrong" - Ferrari

3h
3
Dakar

Alonso: "Shocking" to climb dunes for first time

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties
MGP

Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties

Miller admits KTM 2020 chance was "tough to turn down"
MGP

Miller admits KTM 2020 chance was "tough to turn down"

Crutchlow admits new Honda deal "has been discussed"
MGP

Crutchlow admits new Honda deal "has been discussed"

Promoted: When Rossi quizzed a NASA man travelling at 17,500mph
MGP

Promoted: When Rossi quizzed a NASA man travelling at 17,500mph

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.