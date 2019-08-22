MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

Zarco feared "failing my career" by staying with KTM

Tickets
shares
comments
Zarco feared "failing my career" by staying with KTM
By:
Aug 22, 2019, 4:02 PM

Johann Zarco felt that continuing with KTM for the 2020 MotoGP season without any improvements would have meant that he "failed his career", which is why he preferred leaving the team.

In a shock decision, Zarco decided to end his contract with the factory KTM team one year early, deciding to not stay with the Austrian squad for 2020.

The ex-Tech 3 Yamaha rider has struggled to adapt to the KTM in his first 11 races with the RC16 bike this year as he currently sits 17th in the championship.

Zarco said that if he chose to continue with KTM in 2020 but without getting better results, he would only be doing so for the money.

When asked if he failed his project with KTM, Zarco said: "Can be, maybe yes. But the feeling was if I continue also for next year and I cannot have a better result, I not only failed the project but failed also my career.

"That was my biggest scare, that is why I prefer, give me the opportunity to do something else for next year than wait one more year.

"I say to KTM, being honest, if I accept to finish 15th [every race], just to do the job, it means I will ride only for your money. I don't want to do that. Maybe later, in 10 years, but not right now.

"I was speaking with my people around me, Jean-Michel [Bayle, rider coach] too, but everyone say we cannot choose for you.

"For sure if you think about it logically, you have a choice [between] nothing, or a choice to continue in MotoGP next year, having a good salary. Which one do you choose?

"Logically you choose, okay, I don't have any choice, I continue in MotoGP. But I was feeling bad so I say no, I cannot, it is not the way I want to race."

Zarco insisted that he will continue to give his best for the rest of the season.

Having added that he had a "handbrake inside me" in recent races, he is hopeful that he can ride more freely now.

"On the MotoGP bike you cannot go halfway, you have to give everything or if not, you don't go on the bike," he said.

"It is my way and I was giving everything also from the beginning of the year since now. But the last races, I was giving everything but with handbrake inside me. Let's see now if I release this handbrake.

"Me, as a professional guy, I will give the best and if I want to be well on the bike, I will give the best, it is my nature.

"The work I'm gonna do for the next races until Valencia will be very clear and simple because it will be the best work I can [do]."

Additional reporting by Lewis Duncan

Next article
Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties

Previous article

Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP Tickets
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
15 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
06:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
05:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
06:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
06:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
01:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
05:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

1h
2
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

2h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen sees other future F1 rivals besides Leclerc

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco feared "failing my career" by staying with KTM
MGP

Zarco feared "failing my career" by staying with KTM

Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties
MGP

Espargaro: "Brave" Zarco/KTM split good for both parties

Miller admits KTM 2020 chance was "tough to turn down"
MGP

Miller admits KTM 2020 chance was "tough to turn down"

Crutchlow admits new Honda deal "has been discussed"
MGP

Crutchlow admits new Honda deal "has been discussed"

Promoted: When Rossi quizzed a NASA man travelling at 17,500mph
MGP

Promoted: When Rossi quizzed a NASA man travelling at 17,500mph

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.